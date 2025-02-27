Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria

The second helicopter for emergency medical assistance by air landed in Bulgaria today at 15:38. It will be stationed at the HEMS regional base in Sliven, according to the Ministry of Health.

Eight air medical teams have already been formed to operate at the base, consisting of nine doctors and eight nurses. The teams have completed mandatory training and undergone the required medical examinations in accordance with European Aviation Medical Class 2 standards.

The first air rescue mission in Bulgaria took place in early June 2024. So far, the teams of the Air Emergency Medical Assistance Center have completed a total of 49 missions, with six carried out since the beginning of this year, the ministry reports.

According to preliminary information from the Italian company Leonardo S.p.A., the third helicopter is expected to be delivered to Bulgaria by the end of March this year./NovaTv