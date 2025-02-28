Bulgaria's Gross External Debt Reaches €49.019 Billion by End of 2024

Business » FINANCE | February 28, 2025, Friday // 15:02
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Gross External Debt Reaches €49.019 Billion by End of 2024 Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

According to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria's gross external debt amounted to €49.019 billion at the end of December 2024. This represents an 8.7% increase year-on-year, or a rise of €3.939 billion. In comparison, at the end of December 2023, the gross external debt stood at €45.079 billion.

As of the end of 2024, the gross external debt equaled 47.9% of the country's projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 47.6% a year earlier.

At the end of December 2024, short-term liabilities amounted to €9.444 billion (19.3% of total debt, 9.2% of GDP), marking an increase of €1.013 billion (12%) compared to December 2023 (€8.431 billion, 18.7% of total debt, and 8.9% of GDP).

Long-term liabilities stood at €39.574 billion (80.7% of total debt, 38.7% of GDP) by the end of December 2024, increasing by €2.926 billion (8%) compared to the end of December 2023 (€36.648 billion, 81.3% of total debt, and 38.7% of GDP).

By the end of December 2024, €30.027 billion (61.3%) of the gross external debt had a residual maturity of more than one year. Debt denominated in euros accounted for 77.9% of the gross external liabilities, compared to 80.4% a year earlier.

The gross external debt of the "General Government" sector reached €12.933 billion (12.6% of GDP) at the end of December 2024. Compared to December 2023 (€10.934 billion, 11.5% of GDP), it increased by €1.999 billion (18.3%).

The external liabilities of the Central Bank amounted to €1.965 billion (1.9% of GDP), decreasing by €103.6 million (5%) compared to December 2023 (€2.068 billion, 2.2% of GDP).

The external liabilities of the "Other Monetary Financial Institutions" sector were €8.393 billion (8.2% of GDP), marking an increase of €1.591 billion (23.4%) compared to December 2023 (€6.801 billion, 7.2% of GDP).

The external liabilities of the "Other Sectors" category stood at €12.559 billion (12.3% of GDP), increasing by €328.2 million (2.7%) compared to the same period of the previous year (€12.231 billion, 12.9% of GDP).

Intercompany lending amounted to €13.166 billion (12.9% of GDP) at the end of December 2024, which is €124.1 million (1%) more than at the end of December 2023 (€13.042 billion, 13.8% of GDP). It remains the largest component of the external debt structure, representing 26.9% of total external debt at the end of 2024, compared to 28.9% in December 2023.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article

Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Financial Expert Warns of Currency Board Shift if Bulgaria Fails to Join Eurozone

In a recent interview with Bulgarian National Radio, financial analyst Svetozar Gledachev warned that without Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone, politicians may be tempted to push for a change regarding the currency board

Business » Finance | February 28, 2025, Friday // 09:40

Economic and Social Council Calls for Acceleration of Bulgaria’s Eurozone Accession

The Economic and Social Council (ESC) has expressed strong support for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone and called for the process to be expedited

Business » Finance | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 07:44

Bulgaria Officially Requests Convergence Reports for Euro Adoption

Bulgaria has officially requested the preparation of extraordinary convergence reports to assess the country’s readiness for joining the eurozone

Business » Finance | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:51

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption: Key Information on Conversion, Currency Exchange, and Economic Benefits

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has clarified numerous questions about the adoption of the euro, the conversion of the Bulgarian lev, and its role after the country joins the eurozone.

Business » Finance | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 16:44

Bulgarian Politicians Celebrate Major Inflation Victory, Paving the Way to the Eurozone

Bulgaria has fulfilled the final requirement for joining the eurozone, the inflation criterion, according to Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:32

Bulgaria’s Inflation Hits the Mark—Eurozone Entry Nearing?

Bulgaria has officially met the inflation criterion required for eurozone accession, aligning precisely with the set threshold

Business » Finance | February 24, 2025, Monday // 17:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria