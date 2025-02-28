Bulgaria's Gross External Debt Reaches €49.019 Billion by End of 2024

According to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Bulgaria's gross external debt amounted to €49.019 billion at the end of December 2024. This represents an 8.7% increase year-on-year, or a rise of €3.939 billion. In comparison, at the end of December 2023, the gross external debt stood at €45.079 billion.

As of the end of 2024, the gross external debt equaled 47.9% of the country's projected Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 47.6% a year earlier.

At the end of December 2024, short-term liabilities amounted to €9.444 billion (19.3% of total debt, 9.2% of GDP), marking an increase of €1.013 billion (12%) compared to December 2023 (€8.431 billion, 18.7% of total debt, and 8.9% of GDP).

Long-term liabilities stood at €39.574 billion (80.7% of total debt, 38.7% of GDP) by the end of December 2024, increasing by €2.926 billion (8%) compared to the end of December 2023 (€36.648 billion, 81.3% of total debt, and 38.7% of GDP).

By the end of December 2024, €30.027 billion (61.3%) of the gross external debt had a residual maturity of more than one year. Debt denominated in euros accounted for 77.9% of the gross external liabilities, compared to 80.4% a year earlier.

The gross external debt of the "General Government" sector reached €12.933 billion (12.6% of GDP) at the end of December 2024. Compared to December 2023 (€10.934 billion, 11.5% of GDP), it increased by €1.999 billion (18.3%).

The external liabilities of the Central Bank amounted to €1.965 billion (1.9% of GDP), decreasing by €103.6 million (5%) compared to December 2023 (€2.068 billion, 2.2% of GDP).

The external liabilities of the "Other Monetary Financial Institutions" sector were €8.393 billion (8.2% of GDP), marking an increase of €1.591 billion (23.4%) compared to December 2023 (€6.801 billion, 7.2% of GDP).

The external liabilities of the "Other Sectors" category stood at €12.559 billion (12.3% of GDP), increasing by €328.2 million (2.7%) compared to the same period of the previous year (€12.231 billion, 12.9% of GDP).

Intercompany lending amounted to €13.166 billion (12.9% of GDP) at the end of December 2024, which is €124.1 million (1%) more than at the end of December 2023 (€13.042 billion, 13.8% of GDP). It remains the largest component of the external debt structure, representing 26.9% of total external debt at the end of 2024, compared to 28.9% in December 2023.