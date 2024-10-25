Borissov Loses Patience: Political Bargaining Over Key Positions and Budget 2025

"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries," he emphasized.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that his patience has long been exhausted. “GERB has held talks with ITN and 'BSP-United Left.' We have made it clear that regarding the budget and regulatory bodies, we do not want the support of 'DPS-New Beginning.' Either there must be a majority with our colleagues from 'Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms' – DPS, to pass these matters, or they simply will not be adopted,” he said in the corridors of the National Assembly.

Borissov also commented on the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP): “It concludes with the statement: 'The plan lays the foundations for a green and digital transformation of the economy in the context of the ambitious goals of the Green Deal.' I was present when this plan was approved by the European Council. It was designed to help EU member states recover after COVID-19, to quickly restore their economies, and to support infrastructure, factories, fitness centers, restaurants, and businesses affected by disrupted supply chains. Other member states started receiving their billions immediately. However, our colleagues from PP and DB included so-called reforms in the plan just so that Boyko Rashkov could become head of the Anti-Corruption Commission (KONPI). Then they inserted their oligarchs with hundreds of millions in billion-dollar projects. Nowhere in the RRP does it mention KONPI or anything similar," he added.

According to Borissov, GERB will support the necessary legislative changes to ensure progress on the Recovery and Resilience Plan. “The money is lost. Only small payments will remain,” he pointed out.

"Demanding the public replacement of the head of the Joint Governance Council automatically means that he cannot be replaced. I believe this was a tactical mistake by 'Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms' – DPS. I do not agree that Kostadin Angelov should be removed," he added.

"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries. 'Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms' – DPS, is seeking positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has proposed six candidates for regulatory bodies," the GERB leader explained.

Borissov emphasized that the most important priority is the adoption of the 2025 Budget to ensure the state functions properly over the next 12 months. “Until January 1, 2026, we will make tremendous efforts and show patience,” he concluded./Nova TV