Borissov Loses Patience: Political Bargaining Over Key Positions and Budget 2025

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 28, 2025, Friday // 11:26
Bulgaria: Borissov Loses Patience: Political Bargaining Over Key Positions and Budget 2025

"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries," he emphasized.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that his patience has long been exhausted. “GERB has held talks with ITN and 'BSP-United Left.' We have made it clear that regarding the budget and regulatory bodies, we do not want the support of 'DPS-New Beginning.' Either there must be a majority with our colleagues from 'Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms' – DPS, to pass these matters, or they simply will not be adopted,” he said in the corridors of the National Assembly.

Borissov also commented on the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP): “It concludes with the statement: 'The plan lays the foundations for a green and digital transformation of the economy in the context of the ambitious goals of the Green Deal.' I was present when this plan was approved by the European Council. It was designed to help EU member states recover after COVID-19, to quickly restore their economies, and to support infrastructure, factories, fitness centers, restaurants, and businesses affected by disrupted supply chains. Other member states started receiving their billions immediately. However, our colleagues from PP and DB included so-called reforms in the plan just so that Boyko Rashkov could become head of the Anti-Corruption Commission (KONPI). Then they inserted their oligarchs with hundreds of millions in billion-dollar projects. Nowhere in the RRP does it mention KONPI or anything similar," he added.

According to Borissov, GERB will support the necessary legislative changes to ensure progress on the Recovery and Resilience Plan. “The money is lost. Only small payments will remain,” he pointed out.

"Demanding the public replacement of the head of the Joint Governance Council automatically means that he cannot be replaced. I believe this was a tactical mistake by 'Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms' – DPS. I do not agree that Kostadin Angelov should be removed," he added.

"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries. 'Democracy, Rights, and Freedoms' – DPS, is seeking positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has proposed six candidates for regulatory bodies," the GERB leader explained.

Borissov emphasized that the most important priority is the adoption of the 2025 Budget to ensure the state functions properly over the next 12 months. “Until January 1, 2026, we will make tremendous efforts and show patience,” he concluded./Nova TV

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Recovery and Resilience Plan, Bulgaria, Boyko Borisov, Boyko Borisov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's March Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine

|

Welcoming Spring in Bulgaria: The Meaning Behind Martenitsa

|

Varna Struggles to Attract European Funds, Falling Behind Burgas by €20 Million

|

Financial Expert Warns of Currency Board Shift if Bulgaria Fails to Join Eurozone

|

Bulgarian University Exposed as Migrant Trafficking Hub, Not an Educational Institution

|

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Domestic

Toll Cameras in Bulgaria Now Track Speeding Violations

Bulgaria’s toll system now has the technical capability to track average vehicle speeds, as announced by the National Toll Management following a meeting with Regional Development Minister Violeta Koritarova.

Politics » Domestic | October 25, 2024, Friday // 09:47

Over 1.6 Million Bulgarians Earn Below Living Wage

The income required to cover living expenses for a working individual and a three-member family with a child under 14 has remained almost unchanged compared to June, according to an analysis by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CI

Politics » Domestic | October 24, 2024, Thursday // 16:19

Bulgarian Government Approves Increase in Minimum Wage to 1,077 Leva (550 euro)

The Council of Ministers has adopted a resolution to set the minimum wage at 1,077 leva, reflecting a 15.

Politics » Domestic | October 23, 2024, Wednesday // 14:47

PM Glavchev: We Continue the Fight Against Fires, Protecting the Lives of People and Firefighters

Every 20 minutes, fire alerts are received from across Bulgaria.

Politics » Domestic | July 19, 2024, Friday // 10:35

Kiril Petkov on his Citizenship: I Do Not Feel Any Guilt

I feel no moral guilt towards anyone. This was stated by Kiril Petkov, answering a question whether he would apologize to the Bulgarian people for violating the Constitution.

Politics » Domestic | October 31, 2021, Sunday // 09:38

General Mutafchiiski with Special Award from Jewish Community in Bulgaria

Head of the Military Medical Academy (MMA) Major General Prof.

Politics » Domestic | October 8, 2021, Friday // 14:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria