Trump and Zelensky Sign a Key Mineral Agreement: Political Move or Economic Deal?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the U.S. for a meeting with President Donald Trump, during which the two leaders will discuss and sign a historic agreement on mineral and rare earth element extraction in Ukraine. The deal is strategic for Washington, as it grants the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rich resources, while Kyiv hopes it will strengthen its economy and attract foreign investment.

According to official statements, the agreement includes the creation of a joint investment fund, where Ukraine will contribute 50% of the revenue from its natural resource extraction – not just minerals, but also oil and gas. The collected funds will be used for the country's reconstruction and infrastructure modernization. However, the document does not include specific security guarantees from the U.S., which is a disappointment for Kyiv, especially given the ongoing war.

During a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump stated that he is working hard to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Despite previous criticisms of Zelensky, the U.S. president expressed confidence that the new partnership would be "highly beneficial" for both sides.

What will be the long-term consequences of this deal? The agreement deepens economic ties between the U.S. and Ukraine, granting American companies access to strategic resources. However, the question remains whether this is a purely economic move or part of a larger geopolitical strategy. Will Kyiv turn the deal into a real financial gain, or will it remain dependent on external factors?

