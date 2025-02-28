Bulgaria – The Leader in Low-Paid Labor in the EU: Alarming Trends and Social Inequalities

Society | February 28, 2025, Friday // 08:42
Nattanan Kanchanaprat from Pixabay

According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2022, 14.7% of employees in the European Union were classified as low-paid, marking a decline from 16.2% in 2018. Despite this overall positive trend, Bulgaria remains at the top of the ranking for low-paid labor, with 26.8% of workers earning low wages – a significant increase from 21.4% in 2018.

What Is Considered "Low-Paid Labor"?

According to Eurostat, low-paid employees are those whose gross hourly wage is two-thirds or less than the national average.

The data reveals stark differences based on gender, age, and education level:

  • Women are more affected than men (17.1% vs. 12.6%).
  • Young people under 30 are the most vulnerable, with 25.2% being low-paid, compared to 12.1% in the 30-49 age group and 13.4% for those over 50.
  • Education plays a crucial role27.5% of workers with low education levels earn low wages, compared to 17.5% of those with secondary education and only 4.8% of university graduates.

How Does Bulgaria Compare to Other Countries?

Alongside Bulgaria, Romania (23.9%), Latvia (23.3%), and Greece (21.7%) also report high levels of low-paid labor. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Portugal (1.8%), Sweden (4.1%), and Finland (6.5%) have significantly lower rates of low-paid workers.

Which Sectors Are Most Affected?

  • Hospitality and food services35.1% of employees in this sector are low-paid.
  • Administrative and support services32.3%, including temporary workers.
  • The type of employment contract also matters – among those with temporary contracts, 27.2% are low-paid, whereas for those with permanent contracts, the share drops to 12.6%.

The Eurostat data highlights significant socio-economic disparities across the EU and positions Bulgaria among the countries facing the greatest challenges in tackling low-paid labor. The question remains – what measures can be taken to improve the situation and reduce this alarming trend?

