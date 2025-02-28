Bulgaria – The Leader in Low-Paid Labor in the EU: Alarming Trends and Social Inequalities

Bulgaria's March Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine
According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2022, 14.7% of employees in the European Union were classified as low-paid, marking a decline from 16.2% in 2018. Despite this overall positive trend, Bulgaria remains at the top of the ranking for low-paid labor, with 26.8% of workers earning low wages – a significant increase from 21.4% in 2018.
According to Eurostat, low-paid employees are those whose gross hourly wage is two-thirds or less than the national average.
The data reveals stark differences based on gender, age, and education level:
Alongside Bulgaria, Romania (23.9%), Latvia (23.3%), and Greece (21.7%) also report high levels of low-paid labor. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Portugal (1.8%), Sweden (4.1%), and Finland (6.5%) have significantly lower rates of low-paid workers.
The Eurostat data highlights significant socio-economic disparities across the EU and positions Bulgaria among the countries facing the greatest challenges in tackling low-paid labor. The question remains – what measures can be taken to improve the situation and reduce this alarming trend?
