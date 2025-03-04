Domestic and International Tourist Trips by Bulgarians Fall in Late 2024

Business » TOURISM | March 3, 2025, Monday // 18:02
Bulgaria: Domestic and International Tourist Trips by Bulgarians Fall in Late 2024

In the last quarter of 2024, the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling both domestically and internationally decreased by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023, with 1.1 million people making tourist trips, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The majority of travelers, 74.4%, chose to stay within Bulgaria, while 20.5% traveled exclusively abroad, and 5.1% visited both domestic and international destinations. The highest number of trips was made by Bulgarians aged 25 to 44, who accounted for 41.2% of all travelers, with a particularly high proportion of domestic trips (78.2%). Those aged 45 to 64 made up the largest group for international travel, representing 24.9% of the total.

The most common reason for travel, both within Bulgaria (47%) and abroad (76.5%), was for holidays and excursions. Expenses for food made up the largest share of travel costs, representing 35% of domestic trip expenses and 30.1% of international trip costs. On average, Bulgarians spent 278.38 leva per person on domestic trips and 714 leva on foreign trips. Professional travel costs were slightly lower, with an average of 252.91 leva per person for domestic travel and 1214.82 leva for international business trips.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, traveling, domestic, international

Related Articles:

Vucic Attacks Bulgarian-Origin Journalist, Ignites Backlash in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic recently targeted Lidija Georgiev, a journalist from Serbian public broadcaster RTS

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 12:03

Macedonian Police Interrogation Sparks Controversy on Bulgaria's National Day

Dragi Karov, a Macedonian Bulgarian from Veles, faced police questioning on March 3rd, Bulgaria's National Liberation Day

World » Southeast Europe | March 4, 2025, Tuesday // 09:05

62% of Young Bulgarians Willing to Defend Country Amid Rising Disinformation

A recent report by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) highlights how Russian disinformation continues to dominate Bulgarian media

Society | February 28, 2025, Friday // 18:55

Strengthening Bulgarian-Moldovan Ties: Taraclia’s Mayor Focuses on Cultural Heritage

Vyacheslav Lupov, the mayor of Taraclia in the Republic of Moldova, participated in the B40 Balkan Cities Forum held in Sofia, Bulgaria

Society » Culture | February 28, 2025, Friday // 11:15

Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak

A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04

Scandals, Threats, and Exits: Bulgaria's Parliament Adopts Declaration Against 'Revival'

After a heated three-hour debate filled with scandals, personal attacks, and verbal threats, Bulgaria's National Assembly adopted a declaration condemning the systematic aggressive actions of the pro-Russian "Revival" party

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 13:30

Fewer Foreign Visitors to Bulgaria in January, While Bulgarians Travel Abroad More

In January, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria saw a slight decline, while Bulgarians continued to show a growing interest in traveling abroad

Business » Tourism | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 20:44

Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria

The second helicopter for emergency medical assistance by air landed in Bulgaria today at 15:38.

Business » Tourism | February 28, 2025, Friday // 16:53

New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities

Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations

Business » Tourism | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Airline Ticket Sales Surge by 49% in 2024 as Bulgarians Travel More

Tourist agency GoVola has reported a substantial increase in airline ticket sales for 2024, reflecting both the growing enthusiasm of Bulgarians for travel and the company’s expanding presence in the market

Business » Tourism | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:51

Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season

Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort

Business » Tourism | February 24, 2025, Monday // 08:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria