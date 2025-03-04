Domestic and International Tourist Trips by Bulgarians Fall in Late 2024

In the last quarter of 2024, the number of Bulgarian citizens traveling both domestically and internationally decreased by 7.2% compared to the same period in 2023, with 1.1 million people making tourist trips, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The majority of travelers, 74.4%, chose to stay within Bulgaria, while 20.5% traveled exclusively abroad, and 5.1% visited both domestic and international destinations. The highest number of trips was made by Bulgarians aged 25 to 44, who accounted for 41.2% of all travelers, with a particularly high proportion of domestic trips (78.2%). Those aged 45 to 64 made up the largest group for international travel, representing 24.9% of the total.

The most common reason for travel, both within Bulgaria (47%) and abroad (76.5%), was for holidays and excursions. Expenses for food made up the largest share of travel costs, representing 35% of domestic trip expenses and 30.1% of international trip costs. On average, Bulgarians spent 278.38 leva per person on domestic trips and 714 leva on foreign trips. Professional travel costs were slightly lower, with an average of 252.91 leva per person for domestic travel and 1214.82 leva for international business trips.