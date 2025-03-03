Over 1 Million Bulgarians Economically Inactive, Workforce Participation Below 54%

According to the National Statistical Institute, the total number of economically inactive individuals in Bulgaria, aged 15 to 64, exceeds 1 million, with 462.4 thousand men and 584.8 thousand women making up this group. This represents 26.4% of the working-age population. In contrast, just under 3 million people were employed during the same period, indicating that less than 54% of the population is actively participating in the workforce.

Of the population over 15 years old, 53.2% are employed, with a gender disparity: 59.1% of men are employed, compared to 47.9% of women. Meanwhile, the number of pensioners still working continues to rise, largely due to financial necessity and the labor market's ongoing shortage of workers. Sectors such as manufacturing, education, and healthcare have seen significant numbers of elderly workers return, as reported by the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber.

The employment distribution shows that the majority, 1.89 million people (73.7%), work in the private sector, while 676.3 thousand (26.3%) are employed in the public sector. A smaller group, 65 thousand (2.5%), are engaged in temporary work.

The reasons behind the large number of economically inactive Bulgarians were explored by Katya Vasileva, who spoke to Gabriela Goranova-Dimcheva, Deputy Executive Director of the Employment Agency, and Jasmina Sarivanova, Chief Expert on Social Dialogue at the Bulgarian Industrial Chamber. Goranova-Dimcheva clarified that the unemployed population is not as high as it appears, as categories like students should be excluded from the figures. She also pointed out that over 50 thousand economically inactive individuals were activated in 2024, through various programs aimed at attracting, training, and employing specific groups.

The most sought-after workers in Bulgaria have secondary education and include builders, tailors, machine operators, and cooks. However, there is also demand for more qualified professionals, including teachers, medical specialists, drivers, engineers, and pharmacists. In January 2025, 9,200 job vacancies were registered in the primary labor market.

Sarivanova emphasized that it is important to differentiate between the various groups of people who are not participating in the workforce. A shortage of workers exists across all sectors, and the key to addressing this issue lies in understanding why certain individuals neither study nor wish to work. She stressed the role of government policies in incentivizing and engaging these individuals back into the workforce.