Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Bulgaria: Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast @Pexels

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer, with increases expected across different hotel categories. According to Stanislav Stoyanov, deputy chairman of the Golden Sands Hoteliers' Union, price hikes will likely range from 10-15% on average, though some higher-category hotels may raise rates by 20%. He explained that the increases are in line with overall economic trends in the country.

When asked for specific figures, Stoyanov estimated that an overnight stay in a three-star hotel, previously priced at around 100 leva, could rise to 120-125 leva. This calculation, however, actually reflects a 20-25% increase, rather than the initially mentioned 10-15%.

Several factors are contributing to the price surge, including inflation, rising local and basic taxes, higher wages, and increased costs for electricity and utility services. Stoyanov emphasized that while the industry is striving to keep prices competitive, the rising expenses are making adjustments necessary.

Despite the anticipated price increases, early bookings for the summer season have been strong, a trend Stoyanov attributes in part to Bulgaria’s full membership in the Schengen area. He remains optimistic about a successful season and hopes for an extension of the traditionally short summer tourism period. Ideally, he envisions a return to a five- or six-month season, from April to September or May to October, though he acknowledges that achieving such a goal remains uncertain.

