Bank Fees in Bulgaria: Current Accounts Cost an Average of 4.20 Leva per Month

At the end of 2024, the average monthly fee for maintaining a current account at a bank office in Bulgaria was 4.20 leva (2.20 euros), while the same service with an issued debit card cost an average of 2.81 leva. These figures come from data published by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), which tracks the fees banks charge for services related to payment accounts for basic operations.

Opening a current account at a bank office cost an average of 4.65 leva without a debit card and 3.49 leva when a debit card was issued alongside the account. Closing a current account within six months of opening was charged an average of 4.14 leva.

Depositing funds into a current account at a bank office incurred an average fee of 1.91 leva for amounts up to 3,009 leva, or 0.27% of the deposited amount, with a minimum charge of 2.81 leva, depending on the specific bank's fee structure. Cash withdrawals of up to 1,000 leva from a current account at a bank office cost an average of 4.04 leva, or 0.67% of the amount, with a minimum charge of 6.73 leva.

For withdrawals using a debit card at an ATM operated by the issuing bank, the average fee was 0.39 leva, or 0.14% of the withdrawn amount, with a minimum of 0.30 leva. When withdrawing from an ATM operated by another bank, the average charge was 1.17 leva, or 0.18% of the withdrawn amount, with a minimum fee of 1.43 leva.

Fees for direct debit payments also varied. Transfers to an account within the same bank were charged an average of 3.51 leva, while payments to an account at another bank cost an average of 5.22 leva.

According to regulations, all banks licensed by the BNB, as well as branches of foreign banks operating in Bulgaria that provide payment services to consumers, are required to offer basic payment accounts.