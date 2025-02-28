Fewer Foreign Visitors to Bulgaria in January, While Bulgarians Travel Abroad More
In January, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria saw a slight decline, while Bulgarians continued to show a growing interest in traveling abroad, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).
A total of 600,000 Bulgarians traveled outside the country in the first month of the year, marking an 11.7% increase compared to January 2024. Travel increased across all monitored categories, with neighboring countries remaining the most popular destinations. The highest number of trips were to Turkey (140,000) and Greece (139,000), followed by Romania (56,000), Serbia (49,000), Germany (30,000), North Macedonia (23,000), Austria (22,000), and Spain (17,000).
In terms of travel purpose, 48.4% of Bulgarians' trips were classified as "other," followed by leisure and excursions (27.3%) and business trips (24.3%).
Meanwhile, foreign visits to Bulgaria totaled 739,000 in January, reflecting a 0.3% decrease compared to the same period last year. A drop of 5.9% was observed in visits classified under "other purposes," while leisure-related travel and business visits increased by 6.5% and 2.9%, respectively.
Transit travel accounted for 28.4% (210,000) of all foreign visits to Bulgaria. Among those coming from the European Union, which represented 55% of the total foreign arrivals (413,000), the largest number of visitors came from Romania (37.5%) and Greece (32.2%).
Visitors from European countries outside the EU numbered 269,000, or 36.5% of all international arrivals. The largest share came from Turkey, with 130,000 visits, representing 48.2% of this category.
Overall, the highest number of foreign visits to Bulgaria in January came from Romania (154,000), Greece (133,000), Turkey (130,000), North Macedonia (49,000), Serbia (49,000), Germany (28,000), the United Kingdom (19,000), and Ukraine (17,000).
Second Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria
The second helicopter for emergency medical assistance by air landed in Bulgaria today at 15:38.
New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities
Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations
Airline Ticket Sales Surge by 49% in 2024 as Bulgarians Travel More
Tourist agency GoVola has reported a substantial increase in airline ticket sales for 2024, reflecting both the growing enthusiasm of Bulgarians for travel and the company’s expanding presence in the market
Sunny Beach Faces Labor and Infrastructure Challenges Ahead of New Season
Elena Ivanova, deputy chair of the Union of Owners in Sunny Beach, discussed the challenges facing the resort
Easter Getaways from Bulgaria with One of Europe's Leading Airlines
With the Easter holidays fast approaching, Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (21 Feb) announced that it is launching an egg-citing Easter getaway sale
Vasil Levski Sofia Airport Unveils New Facade After Name Change
On Monday, Sofia Airport officially unveiled its new name, now honoring Bulgaria’s national hero, Vasil Levski