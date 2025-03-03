Welcoming Spring in Bulgaria: The Meaning Behind Martenitsa

One of the most cherished spring traditions in Bulgaria is the celebration of Baba Marta and the wearing of martenitsa—twisted red and white threads believed to bring health and prosperity. This custom, deeply rooted in the folklore of the Balkan Peninsula, is also observed in neighboring countries such as Romania and Moldova, where it is called "mărțișor," as well as in parts of North Macedonia, Greece, and Albania, where it takes different names.

Traditionally, martenitsa is made of woolen threads, with red symbolizing life and vitality, and white representing purity and happiness. In Bulgarian folklore, red is linked to the feminine principle and fertility, while white is associated with strength and masculinity. Some variations of martenitsa include additional colors with specific meanings: blue, symbolizing the sky and divine eternity; green, representing fertility and rebirth; and gold, associated with the sun and prosperity. Some martenitsa also feature beads or coins, which are believed to provide protection from evil spirits and attract good fortune.

The tradition dictates that martenitsa should be worn on the left side of the chest or tied around the wrist, placed by the eldest woman in the household. People wear them until they see the first blooming tree or migrating bird, signaling the arrival of spring. At that moment, the martenitsa is either tied to a blossoming branch or placed under a stone, sometimes as a form of fortune-telling. If ants appear under the stone, the year is expected to be prosperous. In some areas, people release martenitsa into rivers, symbolizing the wish for life to flow smoothly like water. It is believed that martenitsa should always be received as a gift, as this brings the greatest luck and happiness.

The celebration of Baba Marta is linked to ancient Balkan pagan traditions centered on the cycles of nature and agriculture. According to folklore, Baba Marta is the sister of the two Sechko brothers—Big Sechko (January) and Little Sechko (February)—who control winter. Unlike her brothers, Baba Marta is unpredictable, sometimes bringing warm sunshine and at other times unleashing sudden cold. A well-known legend tells of a young shepherdess who defied warnings about the changing weather and took her sheep to the mountains too early. Angered by the girl's arrogance, Baba Marta sent a fierce snowstorm, and the shepherdess was turned to stone along with her flock. This tale serves as a reminder of the power of nature and is believed to be the origin of the martenitsa custom, meant to keep Baba Marta happy and bring good fortune.

On March 1, Bulgarians follow various traditions to welcome Baba Marta. In the early morning, housewives decorate their homes with red fabrics—aprons, rugs, or yarn—to ward off evil and misfortune. The sight of these decorations is believed to make Baba Marta smile, bringing sunshine and warmth. The first martenitsa of the day is usually given to family members, with men wearing them differently than women—bachelors leave their martenitsa untrimmed, while married men wear them knotted at the ends. The custom reflects the deep connection between Bulgarians and their traditions, celebrating the renewal of life and the hope that spring brings.