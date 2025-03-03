Bulgaria's March Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine

Temperatures in Bulgaria during March are expected to range from lows of -7 to -2 degrees Celsius to highs between 22 and 27 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The average temperature for the month is predicted to be at or slightly above the seasonal norm. In Northern Bulgaria and the highlands, temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees, while on the Black Sea coast and in Southern Bulgaria, they will range from 6 to 9 degrees. In the mountains, temperatures will range from -8 to -2 degrees.

Precipitation for the month is expected to be around or below the average. In the plains, the expected rainfall will be between 40 and 60 liters per square meter, while in the mountains, it will be between 50 and 90 liters per square meter.

The month will start with cloudy weather and precipitation. Rain will fall across most of the country, while in the mountains, snow is expected above 1,200 meters. In areas such as the high fields and Fore-Balkans, rain will turn to snow overnight. As the first ten days progress, a break in the cloud cover and a reduction in precipitation is forecasted, with temperatures rising above the seasonal norm by the end of the period.

During the second ten days of the month, temperatures are expected to remain higher than average. This period is likely to bring more widespread precipitation in the first half, with sunnier and clearer weather toward the middle and end of the period.

The third ten-day period will also see temperatures around or above the seasonal average. The period is set to begin with sunny weather in most areas, but by the second half of the ten days, there will be an increased chance of precipitation.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)