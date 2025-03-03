Bulgaria's March Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's March Forecast: From Snow to Sunshine Photo: Stella Ivanova

Temperatures in Bulgaria during March are expected to range from lows of -7 to -2 degrees Celsius to highs between 22 and 27 degrees, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). The average temperature for the month is predicted to be at or slightly above the seasonal norm. In Northern Bulgaria and the highlands, temperatures will be between 5 and 7 degrees, while on the Black Sea coast and in Southern Bulgaria, they will range from 6 to 9 degrees. In the mountains, temperatures will range from -8 to -2 degrees.

Precipitation for the month is expected to be around or below the average. In the plains, the expected rainfall will be between 40 and 60 liters per square meter, while in the mountains, it will be between 50 and 90 liters per square meter.

The month will start with cloudy weather and precipitation. Rain will fall across most of the country, while in the mountains, snow is expected above 1,200 meters. In areas such as the high fields and Fore-Balkans, rain will turn to snow overnight. As the first ten days progress, a break in the cloud cover and a reduction in precipitation is forecasted, with temperatures rising above the seasonal norm by the end of the period.

During the second ten days of the month, temperatures are expected to remain higher than average. This period is likely to bring more widespread precipitation in the first half, with sunnier and clearer weather toward the middle and end of the period.

The third ten-day period will also see temperatures around or above the seasonal average. The period is set to begin with sunny weather in most areas, but by the second half of the ten days, there will be an increased chance of precipitation.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, march, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%

After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced

Business » Finance | March 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

March 3rd: Bulgaria's Liberation Day and the Path to Independence

March 3rd marks Bulgaria's Liberation Day, a national holiday that commemorates the country's liberation from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | March 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Over 1 Million Bulgarians Economically Inactive, Workforce Participation Below 54%

According to the National Statistical Institute, the total number of economically inactive individuals in Bulgaria, aged 15 to 64, exceeds 1 million

Society | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Sunflower Oil Crisis Hits Bulgaria as Shortages Lead to Factory Closures

A shortage of sunflower seeds is threatening Bulgaria's sunflower oil industry, with factories shutting down and price hikes expected

Society | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bank Fees in Bulgaria: Current Accounts Cost an Average of 4.20 Leva per Month

At the end of 2024, the average monthly fee for maintaining a current account at a bank office in Bulgaria was 4.20 leva (2.20 euros)

Business » Finance | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday, Bulgaria will see predominantly cloudy skies, with fog lingering over low-lying areas in the morning

Society » Environment | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 18:04

Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Cold and Cloudy on February 27

The weather in Bulgaria on February 27 will see temperatures ranging from minus 6°C to minus 8°C in the northern regions, and up to plus 5°C in the southwest

Society » Environment | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:29

Sunny Skies Dominate Bulgaria on Wednesday, Clouds in the West

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Severe Frost Destroys Apricot Harvest in Northeastern Bulgaria, Peach Orchards Also Affected

The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:52

Bulgaria’s February 25 Forecast: Cloudy West, Sunny East, Warmer Conditions

The weather over Bulgaria in the next 24 hours will be marked by significant cloudiness over the western regions, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear

Society » Environment | February 24, 2025, Monday // 18:51

Bulgaria Braces for Another Cold Spell This Week with Yellow Weather Alert

A yellow code weather warning for low temperatures remains in effect across four northeastern Bulgarian districts on Monday,

Society » Environment | February 23, 2025, Sunday // 14:40
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria