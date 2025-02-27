Majority of Bulgarians Want Phones Banned in Schools

A recent survey conducted by the sociological agency "Myara" reveals that a significant majority of Bulgarians support strict regulations in schools regarding mobile phones and student behavior. According to the survey, 83.2% of respondents are in favor of banning mobile phones within school premises. Only 14.7% of those surveyed oppose the idea of students bringing their phones to school.

Additionally, the survey highlights strong support for the introduction of a discipline assessment for students, with 84% of participants expressing approval. In contrast, 13.2% of respondents were against implementing such a measure.

The survey also explored attitudes towards school uniforms, with 72.1% of respondents supporting the idea of uniforms for all students. On the other hand, 23.7% were opposed to this concept.

An experimental question tested respondents' views on the balance between freedom and discipline in schools. The question presented two opposing perspectives: one advocating for greater freedom, creativity, and respect for individuality, and the other calling for more discipline, strictness, and respect for teachers. A clear majority of 85.1% favored the latter, while only 7% supported the first option.

Differences in opinions were noted across age groups, with younger individuals tending to be more liberal in their views. However, the overall trend among respondents was notably conservative. Interestingly, the survey found that the opinions of those with children or grandchildren of school age did not significantly differ from those without.

The independent telephone survey was conducted between January 29 and 31, 2025, involving 801 adult Bulgarian citizens. The sample's maximum standard deviation is ±3.5 at 50% shares, with each percentage point representing approximately 54,000 people.

Source: Myara