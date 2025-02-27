Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 27, 2025, Thursday
Bulgaria: Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Türkiye has indicated its openness to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a broader mission, according to sources familiar with discussions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly discussed this possibility with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

While Russia has publicly opposed NATO involvement in Ukraine, it has yet to provide a clear answer to Türkiye's proposal. Sources suggest that the issue is not a major focus in current talks between Ankara and Moscow.

It has also been highlighted that Türkiye would not participate in any peacekeeping effort unless it is involved in all phases of consultation and planning for such a mission.

In recent weeks, European powers have ramped up discussions on the potential deployment of a Western force to Ukraine, particularly to monitor a future ceasefire. Reports suggest that the UK and France have prepared plans to send up to 30,000 European troops. Although the United States supports the European-led initiative, it has declined to send troops directly.

Discussions between Erdoğan, Zelensky, and Lavrov indicate that Türkiye remains a key player in the ongoing diplomatic efforts concerning peacekeeping missions in Ukraine. However, Ankara's participation hinges on broader coordination and inclusion in the decision-making process.

Additional North Korean Troops Deployed to Russia’s Kursk Region

North Korea has reportedly deployed additional troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces have been engaging Russian units

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:49

Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Warns: Russia's Next Target Could Be Bulgaria and Neighboring States

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov has warned that Russia remains committed to its imperial ambitions and sees the countries of the former Warsaw Pact as part of its long-term expansion plans

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 16:12

Ukrainian Journalist and Her Husband Killed in Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Oblast

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast's Bucha district claimed the lives of journalist Tatiana Kulyk and her husband, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:36

Ukraine-US Resource Agreement Nears Signing

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Friday, 28 February, with the potential signing of a significant mineral extraction agreement

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22
Trump and Zelensky Sign a Key Mineral Agreement: Political Move or Economic Deal?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the U.

World » Ukraine | February 28, 2025, Friday // 08:53

