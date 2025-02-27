Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Türkiye has indicated its openness to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a broader mission, according to sources familiar with discussions. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reportedly discussed this possibility with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

While Russia has publicly opposed NATO involvement in Ukraine, it has yet to provide a clear answer to Türkiye's proposal. Sources suggest that the issue is not a major focus in current talks between Ankara and Moscow.

It has also been highlighted that Türkiye would not participate in any peacekeeping effort unless it is involved in all phases of consultation and planning for such a mission.

In recent weeks, European powers have ramped up discussions on the potential deployment of a Western force to Ukraine, particularly to monitor a future ceasefire. Reports suggest that the UK and France have prepared plans to send up to 30,000 European troops. Although the United States supports the European-led initiative, it has declined to send troops directly.

Discussions between Erdoğan, Zelensky, and Lavrov indicate that Türkiye remains a key player in the ongoing diplomatic efforts concerning peacekeeping missions in Ukraine. However, Ankara's participation hinges on broader coordination and inclusion in the decision-making process.