Varna Struggles to Attract European Funds, Falling Behind Burgas by €20 Million

Politics | February 28, 2025, Friday // 13:19
Bulgaria: Varna Struggles to Attract European Funds, Falling Behind Burgas by €20 Million varnasummer from Pixabay

Since the start of the current administration, Varna has faced criticism for its inability to attract European funding, with experts and citizens alike pointing out the city's underperformance in comparison to smaller municipalities like Burgas. Burgas, which has a much smaller population, currently has a European funds budget that exceeds Varna's by 20 million euros. This shortfall coincides with the failure of the competition to select a new director for the Directorate "European and National Operational Programs."

During a recent session of the Municipal Council, David Kirkorov, a council member from the Citizens' Alternative, raised the issue of Varna's missed funding opportunities. He questioned Mayor Blagomir Kotsev on the number of project proposals the municipality has prepared and submitted, both as a leading partner and as a participant, and how many direct financing programs the municipality plans to apply for in 2025. Currently, Varna relies primarily on European funding from national operational programs, neglecting various direct funding opportunities available from the EU.

One example of such missed opportunities is the "Horizon Europe" framework program, which offers nearly 95.5 billion euros to support scientific, technological, and competitive advancements, as well as job creation. Another program, the Connecting Europe Facility, has over 33 billion euros allocated for digital connectivity infrastructure. In 2024, Burgas participated in a project under this program, securing over 3 million euros for a digital sector initiative. However, Varna has not been involved in such programs.

Additionally, Varna's isolation is growing in terms of its participation in prestigious EU initiatives like the "European Capital of Culture," "European Green Capital," and "European Capital of Smart Tourism." While cities such as Burgas and Stara Zagora are already preparing their bids for these titles, Varna remains inactive, missing out on significant opportunities to elevate its status in the EU.

Another major issue is the lack of readiness for key infrastructure projects in Varna. Despite the availability of EU funding for projects like the repair and construction of social and sports infrastructure, the municipality is unprepared to absorb these funds. The absence of a director for the Directorate "European and National Operational Programs" has resulted in ineffective communication with experts and organizations, further exacerbating the situation. Many proposals from local experts and NGOs have gone unanswered, highlighting the city's failure to engage with potential contributors.

Source: The Citizens' Alternative

