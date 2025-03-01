Strengthening Bulgarian-Moldovan Ties: Taraclia’s Mayor Focuses on Cultural Heritage

Vyacheslav Lupov, the mayor of Taraclia in the Republic of Moldova, participated in the B40 Balkan Cities Forum held in Sofia, Bulgaria. During his visit, Lupov engaged in several productive meetings with prominent figures, including Bulgaria's National Assembly Speaker Natalia Kiselova, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov, and ministers such as Borislav Gutsanov from Labor and Social Policy, Manol Genov from the Environment and Waters, along with various members of parliament and mayors. The discussions focused on several key areas, such as the construction of a Bulgarian ethno-cultural complex in Taraclia, the process of obtaining Bulgarian citizenship, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Taraclia holds a unique place in Moldova as the center of the Bessarabian Bulgarian community and is the only location outside Bulgaria where a Bulgarian theater operates. The city's mayor, who is of Bulgarian descent, places great emphasis on preserving the traditions and culture of the Bessarabian Bulgarians. He continues to work diligently to maintain the cultural heritage and national identity of the community. Mayor Lupov's participation in the forum underscored the significance of fostering closer ties between Balkan cities and opened new doors for Taraclia’s development. In his talks, he highlighted the importance of strengthening Bulgarian-Moldovan relations and providing further support to the Bessarabian Bulgarians.

Vyacheslav Lupov was born on June 19, 1979, in Chisinau, Moldova. A Bulgarian national, he pursued his higher education at the Slavic University in Chisinau, earning a degree in Business and Management, as well as a Master’s in Economics. Before venturing into politics, Lupov was involved in the business sector, particularly in sports and health services. His political career began when he ran for the Moldovan Parliament in 2019, although it was in the same year that he became the mayor of Taraclia with the support of Moldova’s Sor political party, winning 74.29% of the vote in the second round. In 2023, he ran as an independent candidate in the local elections and achieved an overwhelming victory, securing 89.32% of the vote in the first round for a second term.

Taraclia, the administrative center of the Taraclia region in the southern part of Moldova, was founded in 1813 by Bulgarian immigrants. Today, it is a prominent cultural hub for the Bulgarian community in Moldova. The city has a population of approximately 13,756 people, with around 70% being ethnic Bulgarians. It is home to the State University of Taraclia, established in 2004 with the support of both Bulgaria and Moldova, where education is provided in Bulgarian and Romanian. Another cultural landmark is the National Theater "Funny Friday," founded in 1981, which has become a vital cultural institution for the Bulgarian community in Moldova, offering performances and preserving Bulgarian theatrical traditions. Additionally, the Art Gallery "Dimitar Peichev" plays a significant role in the cultural life of Taraclia, hosting exhibitions and events that showcase the work of both local and international artists. One such event in July 2023 featured an exhibition of paintings by artists from the city of Cahul, which depicted the traditional Moldovan way of life.