Bulgarian University Exposed as Migrant Trafficking Hub, Not an Educational Institution

A private higher education institution in Bulgaria has been exposed as a front for illegal migration rather than an actual university. The European Polytechnic University (EPU) in Pernik, which is owned by the Italian educational group Pegaso International, has not been conducting any real educational activities for several years, according to Education Minister Krasimir Valchev. Instead, it has allegedly functioned as a channel for migrant trafficking.

During a parliamentary committee discussion on the state budget for 2025, Valchev revealed that inspectors from the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) had been expelled from the university on two consecutive days. He stated that there were clear indications that the institution did not have students, faculty, or administrative staff, and its utility bills reflected minimal usage.

"The electricity bills in the summer are around 50 leva, and in winter, about 100 leva—enough to power just one or two air conditioners and a security system. The water usage is a mere nine cubic meters per year, equivalent to that of a single household," Valchev explained, emphasizing that there were no signs of academic activity.

He pointed out that nearly all of the enrolled individuals were from Nigeria and that only a small fraction of them were actually present in Bulgaria. He warned that such fraudulent operations could damage the reputation of Bulgarian higher education and even impact the country’s standing in the Schengen area.

Valchev urged lawmakers to introduce amendments to the Higher Education Act to allow the closure of institutions that do not conduct real educational activities without requiring a proposal from the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation (NAEA). He argued that both the NAEA and the MES had failed in their oversight but stressed that taking action now was still necessary.

NEAA head Prof. Eliza Stefanova confirmed that the university had already lost its accreditation but noted that it had an 18-month period to make corrections and reapply. She warned that the institution could exploit legal loopholes to delay or challenge any decisions, as had happened in the past.

EPU was established in 2010 and is part of Pegaso International, which also operates higher education institutions in Italy and Malta. Investigative reports suggest that while it was officially registered as a university, its primary function appeared to be facilitating migration rather than education.