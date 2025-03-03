Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%
After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced
On Friday, Bulgaria will see predominantly cloudy skies, with fog lingering over low-lying areas in the morning. Light rain is expected in parts of Southern Bulgaria. Eastern regions will experience a light to moderate east-southeasterly wind. Temperatures will range from 0°C to 5°C at dawn, while daytime highs will reach between 6°C and 11°C. In Sofia, the temperature will vary from a low of 2°C to a high of 11°C.
Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly overcast, with occasional light rain in some areas. A light to moderate east-southeasterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will be between 7°C and 9°C, while the sea water temperature will range from 5°C to 6°C.
Mountainous regions will be cloudy and foggy, with rain showers in certain areas and snowfall expected above 1,300 meters. Winds will be light from the south, shifting to west-northwesterly in the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 4°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 0°C.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
The weather in Bulgaria on February 27 will see temperatures ranging from minus 6°C to minus 8°C in the northern regions, and up to plus 5°C in the southwest
On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience mostly sunny weather, though Western regions will see increased cloud cover
The recent period of extreme cold, with temperatures dropping well below zero, has caused significant damage to fruit orchards in northeastern Bulgaria
The weather over Bulgaria in the next 24 hours will be marked by significant cloudiness over the western regions, while the eastern half of the country will remain mostly clear
A yellow code weather warning for low temperatures remains in effect across four northeastern Bulgarian districts on Monday,
The weather forecast for February 22-23 predicts a variety of conditions across Bulgaria, with significant differences in temperatures
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability