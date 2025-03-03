Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday, Bulgaria will see predominantly cloudy skies, with fog lingering over low-lying areas in the morning. Light rain is expected in parts of Southern Bulgaria. Eastern regions will experience a light to moderate east-southeasterly wind. Temperatures will range from 0°C to 5°C at dawn, while daytime highs will reach between 6°C and 11°C. In Sofia, the temperature will vary from a low of 2°C to a high of 11°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will remain mostly overcast, with occasional light rain in some areas. A light to moderate east-southeasterly wind will prevail. Daytime temperatures will be between 7°C and 9°C, while the sea water temperature will range from 5°C to 6°C.

Mountainous regions will be cloudy and foggy, with rain showers in certain areas and snowfall expected above 1,300 meters. Winds will be light from the south, shifting to west-northwesterly in the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, temperatures will reach around 4°C, while at 2,000 meters, they will hover around 0°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)