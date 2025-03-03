Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak

A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters. The fatal incident occurred on February 16 in front of her boyfriend and a group of friends, who were unable to save her despite their desperate efforts.

The woman, identified as Maria E., was an experienced climber with a passion for adventure. She had recently completed an ice climbing course in Norway and often participated in extreme sports such as rock climbing, surfing, and snowboarding. According to reports, she was making her way up Tryfan’s steep north face when she lost her footing and fell approximately 20 meters.

Her friends immediately rappelled down to her location and attempted CPR and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. One of them, James, recounted how they did everything they could to keep her alive. However, when rescue teams arrived, they confirmed that Maria had sustained injuries too severe to survive.

The news of her passing has deeply affected those who knew her. Tributes have been laid at the scene of the accident, including flowers and personal mementos. Relatives and friends described Maria as an ambitious and energetic person who had an insatiable thirst for adventure and exploration. One social media post shared by loved ones remembered her as someone who embodied the spirit of adventure, inspiring those around her.

“I will always associate the word ‘adventure’ with you. I will miss our walks and our laughter,” wrote a grieving relative.

A fundraising campaign has since been launched to help cover the costs of repatriating Maria’s body to Bulgaria, where she will be laid to rest.