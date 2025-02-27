Romania Lets Controversial Tate Brothers Travel Despite Serious Charges

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:21
Bulgaria: Romania Lets Controversial Tate Brothers Travel Despite Serious Charges

Romanian authorities have allowed Andrew and Tristan Tate to leave the country despite ongoing criminal investigations against them. The brothers, who hold dual British-American citizenship, were granted permission to travel out of Romania, a decision confirmed by prosecutors from the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. The Tates departed Romania early on Thursday, boarding a private jet at Bucharest’s airport, reportedly en route to Florida, USA.

The Tate brothers are under investigation in Romania for several serious allegations, including human trafficking, money laundering, and engaging in sex with a minor. Their next court hearing is scheduled for late March, but the prosecutors clarified that they must return to Romania when summoned as part of the legal process. Initially, the Tates had been prohibited from leaving the country; however, that travel ban was lifted after prosecutors accepted their request to modify the restriction earlier this month.

The decision to lift the ban follows reports that US officials, including those from the Trump administration, had raised concerns about the case with the Romanian government. However, Romania's Foreign Minister, Emil Hurezeanu, denied any pressure from Richard Grenell, President Trump’s special envoy, while acknowledging that the matter was briefly discussed during the Munich Security Conference.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and prominent social media personality, had been under house arrest in August 2024, while his brother Tristan was placed under judicial control for 30 days as part of the investigation. In a separate case, the brothers face accusations of running a criminal group to exploit women by forcing them to produce and distribute pornographic material on paid platforms. Despite the accusations, both brothers have maintained their innocence and have criticized the legal proceedings.

The Tate brothers, known for their controversial online personas, gained millions of followers and significant wealth by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle and often misogynistic views. They relocated to Romania years ago after facing legal issues in the UK. Their main business ventures include video chat services and cryptocurrency-related activities.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tate, Brothers, Romania

Related Articles:

Romania to Shoot Down Russian Drones in Its Airspace

Romania's parliament passed a law on February 26, granting the country the authority to shoot down drones that unlawfully enter its airspace

World » Southeast Europe | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:42

Supermarket Protest in Romania Triggers Counter-Movement

A consumer boycott targeting large retail chains is gaining traction in Romania, mirroring similar price-related protests in other Balkan countries

World » EU | February 10, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Romania Completes Second F-16 Squadron as New Aircraft Lands at Campia Turzii

Romania has taken another step towards strengthening its air defense capabilities with the landing of a new F-16 Fighting Falcon at the Campia Turzii air base

World » Southeast Europe | January 31, 2025, Friday // 10:25

Crossing Borders: Bulgaria's Full Schengen Membership Transforms Travel to Greece and Romania

With Bulgaria's full integration into the Schengen Area, citizens now have the ability to travel freely to neighboring Greece and Romania

Business » Tourism | January 14, 2025, Tuesday // 09:37

Romania Seeks Three-Year Extension for Coal Power Plants Amid Energy Security Concerns

Romania's Energy Minister, Sebastian Burduja, has announced the country's request for a three-year extension to the operating period of its coal-fired power plants

World » Southeast Europe | January 10, 2025, Friday // 10:04

US Lifts Visa Requirements for Romanian Citizens Starting January 10

On January 10, Romania will officially be accepted into the US Visa Waiver Program

World » Southeast Europe | January 8, 2025, Wednesday // 15:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Romania to Shoot Down Russian Drones in Its Airspace

Romania's parliament passed a law on February 26, granting the country the authority to shoot down drones that unlawfully enter its airspace

World » Southeast Europe | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:42

Dodik: Republika Srpska Seeks Peace, No Plans for Conflict

The government of Republika Srpska convened for an extraordinary session to adopt a new draft law that aims to restrict the powers of key institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina

World » Southeast Europe | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:09

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Sentenced to Prison

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

Romanian Ex-Presidential Candidate Arrested for Extremism

Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been arrested on charges of spreading fascist ideology and participating in an organization with a fascist character

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

Dodik's Trial and Republika Srpska's Push for Independence Continue

The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25

Croatia Plans Boycott of Banks and Telecoms

In Croatia, following a previous boycott of retail chains and supermarkets, a new protest is set to target banks and telecommunications companies

World » Southeast Europe | February 17, 2025, Monday // 08:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria