Romania Lets Controversial Tate Brothers Travel Despite Serious Charges

Romanian authorities have allowed Andrew and Tristan Tate to leave the country despite ongoing criminal investigations against them. The brothers, who hold dual British-American citizenship, were granted permission to travel out of Romania, a decision confirmed by prosecutors from the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism. The Tates departed Romania early on Thursday, boarding a private jet at Bucharest’s airport, reportedly en route to Florida, USA.

The Tate brothers are under investigation in Romania for several serious allegations, including human trafficking, money laundering, and engaging in sex with a minor. Their next court hearing is scheduled for late March, but the prosecutors clarified that they must return to Romania when summoned as part of the legal process. Initially, the Tates had been prohibited from leaving the country; however, that travel ban was lifted after prosecutors accepted their request to modify the restriction earlier this month.

The decision to lift the ban follows reports that US officials, including those from the Trump administration, had raised concerns about the case with the Romanian government. However, Romania's Foreign Minister, Emil Hurezeanu, denied any pressure from Richard Grenell, President Trump’s special envoy, while acknowledging that the matter was briefly discussed during the Munich Security Conference.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and prominent social media personality, had been under house arrest in August 2024, while his brother Tristan was placed under judicial control for 30 days as part of the investigation. In a separate case, the brothers face accusations of running a criminal group to exploit women by forcing them to produce and distribute pornographic material on paid platforms. Despite the accusations, both brothers have maintained their innocence and have criticized the legal proceedings.

The Tate brothers, known for their controversial online personas, gained millions of followers and significant wealth by promoting an ultra-masculine lifestyle and often misogynistic views. They relocated to Romania years ago after facing legal issues in the UK. Their main business ventures include video chat services and cryptocurrency-related activities.