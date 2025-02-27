Bulgaria's Election Results Will Not Be Recounted, CEC Confirms

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that there will be no recount of ballots following the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the October 27, 2024, elections. Despite the findings of the expert analysis conducted by the court, which revealed discrepancies in nearly half of the 2,204 polling stations they checked, the CEC clarified that its role does not include recounting the ballots.

According to CEC spokesperson Rositsa Mateva, the Commission is not tasked with verifying or recounting the ballots. Instead, the CEC will follow the Constitutional Court's instructions based on the protocols provided, which reflect the results of the expert verification. The CEC's responsibility lies in implementing the court’s decision, in accordance with the Election Code. The processing of the election results is handled by the state-owned company "Information Services," which will now be tasked with working on the court's ruling.

The verification by the Constitutional Court covered about 17% of the polling stations, revealing discrepancies between the actual and reported results in over 46% of those inspected. While this does not encompass all 12,000 polling stations, it raises questions about the potential impact on the distribution of parliamentary mandates. Former CEC Chairman Alexander Andreev pointed out that the results from the court's expert findings may lead to changes in the allocation of seats, potentially allowing a new political force to enter the parliament.

Political reactions have varied. GERB, Bulgaria’s largest political party, expressed no concern over the recount, with leader Boyko Borissov stating that if discrepancies are found in the ballots, it would be revealed during the count. However, he emphasized that he did not foresee any threat to the ruling majority. Borissov speculated that either the government would continue as a minority or a new partner would support the adoption of the euro.

On the other hand, members of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) were critical of the Constitutional Court's lack of transparency and the expert findings. MP Nadezhda Yordanova argued that the court's work was not presented convincingly to the public, while co-chair Kiril Petkov questioned why the coordinator of the October 2024 elections, Rosen Karadimov, was now being nominated for a prominent position in the Commission for the Protection of Competition.

The BSP-United Left and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) expressed skepticism about the possibility of new elections. They maintained that the recount would not significantly alter the composition of the parliament. Kiril Dobrev from the BSP-United Left emphasized the importance of stability in the country and confirmed that the Bulgarian Socialist Party would not call for new elections.

The DPS-New Beginning (DPS-Dogan) party also downplayed the potential impact of the ruling, with leader Delyan Peevski stating that they did not expect any substantial changes. Meanwhile, "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH), a smaller political formation, called for the annulment of the vote, claiming that the elections would never be fair as long as vote-buying remained a problem.