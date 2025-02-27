Modern Art Exhibition: 'In the Footsteps of Pioneers'

Society » CULTURE | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 11:44
Bulgaria: Modern Art Exhibition: 'In the Footsteps of Pioneers' @Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

Ardan Özmenoğlu’s solo exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" will take place from March 7 to 14 at the Vivacom Art Hall in Sofia. 

In her first solo exhibition in Sofia, Özmenoğlu will engage with art lovers by reinterpreting the works of pioneering women artists such as Mihri Müşfik, Hale Asaf, Fahrelnisa Zeid, Aliye Berger, and Sabiha Bengütaş. These women, facing numerous challenges throughout history, gave a fight to exist in the world of art.

Organized in honor of March 8, International Women’s Day, the exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" presents a comprehensive selection of Özmenoğlu’s works, featuring her signature silk-screen prints on post-it notes alongside glass sculptures. 

From the Ottoman Empire to the Republic of Türkiye, women artists defied traditional norms, pursued academic art education, exhibited their works, and made significant contributions to various artistic disciplines, leaving a lasting mark on art history. By bringing together interpretations of the works of Türkiye’s pioneering female painters, sculptors, and ceramic artists, Özmenoğlu aims to highlight the value these artists have contributed to the art world. 

About the Artist Ardan Özmenoğlu is a contemporary artist and academic. She is known for her unique approach, which deconstructs expressions and images from both Turkish and global popular culture. In her works—created using post-it notes, neon, and glass—Özmenoğlu develops a distinctive visual language that intertwines materiality, cultural history, and everyday life. In an era defined by rapid communication and technology, she navigates through an overwhelming landscape of meanings and references, creating a striking and singular presence in contemporary Turkish art. Her works have been exhibited worldwide.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia

 

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Özmenoğlu. sofia, Turkiye

Related Articles:

Türkiye Eyes Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine

Türkiye has indicated its openness to sending peacekeepers to Ukraine as part of a broader mission, according to sources familiar with discussions

World » Ukraine | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:45

A New Vision for Europe's Future: Security, Economy, and the EU-Türkiye Relationship

The upcoming emergency summit of European leaders on Ukraine is not just a crisis response, at the same time it is also a historic opportunity to redefine Europe's economic and political trajectory

Novinite Insider » Opinions | February 21, 2025, Friday // 13:14

Türkiye Commemorates Second Anniversary of Earthquakes, Emphasizing Solidarity and Continued Support

On the occasion of the second anniversary of the February 6 earthquakes, Fahrettin Altun, Head of Communications for the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, shared a message on his social media account

World | February 5, 2025, Wednesday // 16:30

Bulgarian Student Wins Prestigious Award at Space Camp Türkiye

Thea Venkova, a student from the 2nd Secondary School "Acad. Emilian Stanev" in Sofia, has earned the prestigious "Right Stuff" award at Space Camp Türkiye

Society » Education | July 22, 2024, Monday // 16:03

Bulgaria and Türkiye Forge Closer Ties with Expert Group on Energy and Climate

Bulgaria and Türkiye are taking decisive steps to enhance their partnership, as the two nations establish an expert group focused on energy and climate

Politics » Diplomacy | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:35

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan On Official Visit to Bulgaria

Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, initiated an official visit to Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | January 30, 2024, Tuesday // 11:45
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Strengthening Bulgarian-Moldovan Ties: Taraclia’s Mayor Focuses on Cultural Heritage

Vyacheslav Lupov, the mayor of Taraclia in the Republic of Moldova, participated in the B40 Balkan Cities Forum held in Sofia, Bulgaria

Society » Culture | February 28, 2025, Friday // 11:15

March 3rd List of Events: Celebrating Bulgaria's Liberation with Ceremonies and Festivities Across the Country

March 3rd marks the national holiday of Bulgaria, celebrating the country’s Liberation from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | February 24, 2025, Monday // 15:05

Vasil Levski: The Hero Who Shaped Bulgaria’s Path to Freedom

In the annals of Bulgarian history, few names resonate as profoundly as Vasil Levski. Known as the "Apostle of Freedom," Levski’s journey is not just one of resistance

Society » Culture | February 18, 2025, Tuesday // 14:06

Bulgaria's Finest Wines: A Perfect Pairing for St. Valentine’s and Trifon Zarezan

February 14 in Bulgaria is a day of celebration, merging the love of wine with the spirit of romance

Society » Culture | February 14, 2025, Friday // 15:47

Bulgaria Celebrates Love and Wine on February 14

Today, Bulgarians celebrate two holidays—Trifon Zarezan, dedicated to wine and winemakers, and St. Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love

Society » Culture | February 14, 2025, Friday // 09:11

Exhibition of Bulgarian Artifacts Drew Record Crowds in North America

After more than a year of touring, the Bulgarian treasures from the "First Rulers of Europe" exhibition have returned to Bulgaria

Society » Culture | February 13, 2025, Thursday // 11:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria