Modern Art Exhibition: 'In the Footsteps of Pioneers'

Ardan Özmenoğlu’s solo exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" will take place from March 7 to 14 at the Vivacom Art Hall in Sofia.

In her first solo exhibition in Sofia, Özmenoğlu will engage with art lovers by reinterpreting the works of pioneering women artists such as Mihri Müşfik, Hale Asaf, Fahrelnisa Zeid, Aliye Berger, and Sabiha Bengütaş. These women, facing numerous challenges throughout history, gave a fight to exist in the world of art.

Organized in honor of March 8, International Women’s Day, the exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" presents a comprehensive selection of Özmenoğlu’s works, featuring her signature silk-screen prints on post-it notes alongside glass sculptures.

From the Ottoman Empire to the Republic of Türkiye, women artists defied traditional norms, pursued academic art education, exhibited their works, and made significant contributions to various artistic disciplines, leaving a lasting mark on art history. By bringing together interpretations of the works of Türkiye’s pioneering female painters, sculptors, and ceramic artists, Özmenoğlu aims to highlight the value these artists have contributed to the art world.

About the Artist Ardan Özmenoğlu is a contemporary artist and academic. She is known for her unique approach, which deconstructs expressions and images from both Turkish and global popular culture. In her works—created using post-it notes, neon, and glass—Özmenoğlu develops a distinctive visual language that intertwines materiality, cultural history, and everyday life. In an era defined by rapid communication and technology, she navigates through an overwhelming landscape of meanings and references, creating a striking and singular presence in contemporary Turkish art. Her works have been exhibited worldwide.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Sofia