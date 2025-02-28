Romania to Shoot Down Russian Drones in Its Airspace

Romania's parliament passed a law on February 26, granting the country the authority to shoot down drones that unlawfully enter its airspace. This decision follows several incidents in which Russian drones fell onto Romanian territory during attacks aimed at Ukraine. The new law allows for the destruction, neutralization, or seizure of unmanned aerial vehicles that cross the Romanian border or fly within its airspace without proper authorization.

The legislation has now been approved by parliament and will soon be forwarded to interim President Ilie Bolojan, who has been performing presidential duties since former President Klaus Iohannis' resignation on February 10. Interim Senate Chair Mircea Abrudean expressed support for the law, emphasizing the strengthening of Romania’s defense.

Romania’s military has encountered Russian drone wreckage on its territory before. In January, fragments of such drones were discovered in two Romanian communities near the Ukraine border after an aerial assault launched by Russia against Ukraine. Romania, as a NATO member state, has scrambled F-16 fighter jets to safeguard its airspace in response to Russia's ongoing attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure along the Danube River.

In October 2024, Romania’s Defense Ministry proposed a draft law to allow the country to down any aircraft that violates its airspace, signaling a strengthened stance on defending its borders in light of escalating threats from Russian forces.