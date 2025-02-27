Greeks Turn to Bulgaria for Cheaper Groceries Amid Price Drops

In Northern Greece, many residents are increasingly turning to Bulgaria for their grocery shopping, taking advantage of lower prices and higher quality goods. While fruit and vegetable prices in Greek markets have dropped by 10 to 30% due to this year's abundant harvest, traders in northern Greece report that demand has not surged. The decline in local prices hasn't significantly impacted the purchasing habits of Greeks, who now prefer to buy almost everything from Bulgaria.

Greek consumers have noted that they travel to Bulgaria weekly, where goods are cheaper and of better quality, making it easier to save on their family budgets. Many also take advantage of the lower fuel prices across the border, filling up their cars with cheaper petrol during their trips.

Retailers in northern Greece have expressed frustration with the competition from Bulgaria, complaining that the significant price difference is drawing away their customers. They are calling on the government to provide tax relief to help mitigate the strong competition posed by Bulgarian imports. Despite the local price reductions, Greek producers believe retail chains are still marking up prices to maximize profits.

