Greeks Turn to Bulgaria for Cheaper Groceries Amid Price Drops
In Northern Greece, many residents are increasingly turning to Bulgaria for their grocery shopping, taking advantage of lower prices and higher quality goods. While fruit and vegetable prices in Greek markets have dropped by 10 to 30% due to this year's abundant harvest, traders in northern Greece report that demand has not surged. The decline in local prices hasn't significantly impacted the purchasing habits of Greeks, who now prefer to buy almost everything from Bulgaria.
Greek consumers have noted that they travel to Bulgaria weekly, where goods are cheaper and of better quality, making it easier to save on their family budgets. Many also take advantage of the lower fuel prices across the border, filling up their cars with cheaper petrol during their trips.
Retailers in northern Greece have expressed frustration with the competition from Bulgaria, complaining that the significant price difference is drawing away their customers. They are calling on the government to provide tax relief to help mitigate the strong competition posed by Bulgarian imports. Despite the local price reductions, Greek producers believe retail chains are still marking up prices to maximize profits.
Sources: BNR
Strengthening Bulgarian-Moldovan Ties: Taraclia’s Mayor Focuses on Cultural Heritage
Vyacheslav Lupov, the mayor of Taraclia in the Republic of Moldova, participated in the B40 Balkan Cities Forum held in Sofia, Bulgaria
Bulgaria – The Leader in Low-Paid Labor in the EU: Alarming Trends and Social Inequalities
According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2022, 14.
Bulgarian University Exposed as Migrant Trafficking Hub, Not an Educational Institution
A private higher education institution in Bulgaria has been exposed as a front for illegal migration rather than an actual university
Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday
On Friday, Bulgaria will see predominantly cloudy skies, with fog lingering over low-lying areas in the morning
Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak
A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.
Modern Art Exhibition: 'In the Footsteps of Pioneers'
Ardan Özmenoğlu’s solo exhibition "In the Footsteps of Pioneers" will take place from March 7 to 14 at the Vivacom Art Hall in Sofia