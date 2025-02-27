Bulgaria's Parliament Disrupted Again as 'Revival' Protests Euro Adoption

The plenary session of Bulgaria’s National Assembly was disrupted once again after the pro-Russian "Revival" party made a declaration regarding the preservation of the Bulgarian lev. The move prompted another walkout from parliamentary groups, with deputies leaving the hall in protest during a speech by Iskra Mihaylova from "Revival."

Mihaylova, speaking on behalf of the party, reiterated their stance on the country’s economic direction, specifically criticizing the push to adopt the euro. She argued that the decision, made by Prime Minister Borissov’s government, could harm Bulgarian citizens, as their savings would be endangered by the unclear process of converting the lev to the euro. Mihaylova also mentioned the 604,000 Bulgarians who signed for a referendum on the matter, claiming their democratic rights had been undermined.

Following the speech, the deputies from all parties, except for those of the MECH group, vacated the chamber, leaving "Revival" to continue their protests with large posters that read “Prison for Borissov” and “Freedom for Students.” In response, Speaker Natalia Kiselova called for a Speaker’s Council and declared a recess until 10:18.

This walkout occurred during a broader parliamentary conflict involving the proposed declaration by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), which condemned the actions of "Revival." The WCC-DB’s declaration accuses "Revival" of attempting to disrupt Bulgaria’s democratic order and deviate from its European path. Initially planned to be discussed during the previous session, it was blocked by procedural disagreements raised by "Revival."

Despite calls to address the matter, including from Tsoncho Ganev of "Revival," the situation remained unresolved. Ganev expressed frustration with the "Euro-Atlantic" opposition, demanding the declaration be put to a vote for the public to understand the position of the pro-European factions. The parliamentary group of "DPS-New Beginning" also left the hall during this exchange.

In the midst of this, "Revival" expressed their intent to file a complaint with the European Parliament regarding the police actions during their recent protest. The protest, which included acts of vandalism and clashes with law enforcement, resulted in arrests that the party found unacceptable. As Iskra Mihaylova continued her speech, her colleagues displayed further posters, echoing the demands made by "Revival."

The ongoing disturbances led Speaker Kiselova to call for another recess, further complicating the National Assembly’s work. The discord reflects the deep divisions within the legislature, especially regarding Bulgaria’s future with the European Union and the euro adoption process.

On the sidelines of parliament, GERB leader Boyko Borissov commented on the situation He criticized the party for encouraging reckless actions, such as breaking the law and causing disturbances. Borissov claimed that the party always resorts to blaming him to gain attention, adding that their actions were simply a way to provoke controversy after failing to achieve their goals the previous day.

Borissov referred to Bulgaria's EU accession treaty, which obligates the country to eventually join the Eurozone. He explained that holding a referendum on keeping the Bulgarian lev until 2043 is not feasible because of this international agreement. He took responsibility for fulfilling Bulgaria’s commitments under the treaty, accepting any blame that comes with it.

He also pointed out that the walkout by other political parties when "Revival" spoke in parliament highlighted which party the protest was aimed at. Borissov further questioned the relevance of the debate, asking what the difference was between advocating for the currency change in 2026 versus 2043.

Regarding the Constitutional Court's recent ruling on the Central Election Commission's recalculation of parliamentary election results, Borissov expressed his support for the continuation of the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet, even if it means operating as a minority government. He suggested that, along with his allies from TISP, BSP, and APS, they should look for a management solution moving forward.