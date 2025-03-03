No Second Flu Wave in Bulgaria, Says Expert

There is no threat of a second flu wave in Bulgaria, but there has been a slowdown in the decline of cases, according to Prof. Dr. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. She noted that flu cases have risen by approximately 1% in the past week compared to the previous one, which is not unusual.

Prof. Hristova pointed out that the recent cold weather could be contributing to this uptick in cases. She emphasized that children, especially those aged 0 to 4, have experienced the highest increase in morbidity. To help protect them from respiratory infections, she advised that children in nurseries and kindergartens should not be exposed to the cold, as even brief exposure to icy air can make them more vulnerable.

The professor also mentioned a notable rise in cases of influenza B in recent weeks, which is now the dominant strain. This shift marks a departure from trends observed in previous years.