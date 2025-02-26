Dodik: Republika Srpska Seeks Peace, No Plans for Conflict

The government of Republika Srpska convened for an extraordinary session to adopt a new draft law that aims to restrict the powers of key institutions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the Supreme Judicial Council, the prosecution, the court, and the State Investigation and Protection Agency. This move, which the Banja Luka government has labeled as unconstitutional, follows a court ruling in Sarajevo that convicted Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska, in a first-instance decision.

In Banja Luka, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited to support political dialogue within the country. At a joint press conference, both Vučić and Dodik emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. Vučić reiterated his long-standing stance on upholding the Dayton Agreement, which was pivotal in ending the Bosnian War. Dodik, on the other hand, highlighted the necessity of Bosnia and Herzegovina continuing to function, but only within the limits defined by the constitution.

Dodik also stressed that he did not endorse any actions that would harm the Bosniak or Croat people, underscoring that the country could only survive if Republika Srpska received its rightful share. He made a direct appeal to the people of Republika Srpska, urging them to preserve peace and stability. “We are not attacking anyone, and we have no plans for war,” said Dodik, reaffirming the government's commitment to peace in the region.