Heating Disruptions Affect Multiple Sofia Neighborhoods

Society | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:05
Bulgaria: Heating Disruptions Affect Multiple Sofia Neighborhoods @Pixabay

Heating disruptions continue to affect multiple neighborhoods in Sofia, with residents in at least eight districts and parts of several others left without heating and hot water due to technical failures, according to an announcement by "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia). The outages, which began on February 25 and 26, are expected to be gradually resolved, with heating restoration timelines varying by area.

In some neighborhoods, the issues started as early as February 25. In "Mladost 2," residents of building 222 have been without heating since 20:00 on February 25, with an estimated restoration time set for February 27 at the same hour. Similarly, in "Studentski Grad," buildings 12, 13, 14, and 15, along with properties on "Prof. R. Rashev" Street and the "Bilyana" restaurant, have been without heating since the morning of February 25. Their heating is expected to return by February 27 at 08:45.

The outages also impacted several areas beginning February 26. In "Druzhba 1," the heating failure has affected buildings in the zone bordered by "Tsvetan Lazarov" Blvd., "Assen Yordanov" Blvd., and "Christopher Columbus" Blvd. The issue, which started at 09:00, is anticipated to be resolved by February 28 at 08:30. Similarly, in "Lozenets," heating has been down since 08:00 in the section covering "Lyubata" Street, "Cherni Vrah" Blvd., "Zlaten Rog" Street, and "James Boucher" Blvd., with restoration planned for February 28 at 08:00. Another part of "Lozenets" experienced outages from 15:30, affecting addresses on "Plachkovitsa," "Korab Planina," "Trepetlika," "Bigla," "Galichitsa," "Teodosii Tarnovski," and "J. Boucher" streets, as well as the "BNB" building and the Energoproekt building. Heating in these locations is expected to be restored by February 28 at 15:30.

In "Yavorov," buildings 32, 33, 34, and 40 have been affected since February 26 at 16:50, with service expected to resume on February 28 at the same time. Meanwhile, in "Suhata Reka," an outage affecting a large section between "Vladimir Vazov" Blvd., "Neofit Bozveli" St., "Todorini Kukli" St., "Alexander Ekzarh" St., "Botevgradsko Shosse" Blvd., "Stefan Bogoridi" St., and "Konstantin Fotinov" St. began at 08:00 and is expected to last until February 28 at the same hour.

Entire districts such as "Ilinden," "Serdika," "Zapaden Park," "Krasna Polyana 1," "Krasna Polyana 2," "Krasna Polyana 3," "Razsadnika," and "Gevgeliyski" have also been affected since February 26 at 08:45. For these neighborhoods, the heating disruptions are expected to be resolved by the early hours of February 27, with restoration scheduled for 06:00.

"Toplofikatsiya Sofia" has assured residents that efforts to repair the damages are ongoing and that heating will be restored in phases. However, the outages have caused significant inconvenience, especially as winter temperatures persist.

Tags: heating, water, sofia

