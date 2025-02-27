Trump Threatens 25% Tariffs on EU, Says Ukraine Must Drop NATO Hopes

During the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on the European Union, accusing the bloc of being designed to take advantage of the United States. Trump reiterated past claims that the EU has been unfair in trade relations, particularly regarding American auto and agricultural exports, while allowing unrestricted access to its own products in the U.S. market.

He stated that the U.S. maintains a trade deficit of approximately $300 billion with the EU and warned that retaliatory measures from European nations would be ineffective. A European Commission spokesperson responded that the EU would take immediate action against any unjustified trade restrictions.

Trump also addressed the war in Ukraine, asserting that Kyiv should abandon its NATO aspirations, which he suggested were a factor in triggering Russia’s full-scale invasion. While avoiding specifics on potential peace negotiations, he claimed his administration had reached a minerals agreement with Ukraine, allowing the U.S. access to strategic resources in exchange for continued support. He framed the deal as a way for Ukraine to “pay back” Washington after years of American financial assistance.

Vice President JD Vance pushed back against reports that Trump had made concessions to Russia in diplomatic talks. He argued that accusations of U.S. weakness were premature and that Trump was fulfilling his role as “diplomat in chief.”

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has taken on a leadership role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), also made an appearance at the meeting. Wearing an "IT Support" shirt and a black "Make America Great Again" hat, Musk spoke about the department’s work to address the country’s budget deficit, which he warned could lead to bankruptcy without urgent action.

He acknowledged that in efforts to reduce government spending, some errors had been made, including the accidental cancellation of USAID’s Ebola prevention programs. However, he insisted that services were not interrupted before funding was restored.

Musk also defended his controversial “pulse check” emails, which require government employees to justify their work from the previous week or face termination. He argued that the practice ensures accountability and helps determine whether employees are real and actively working, adding that it was "not a high bar" to meet.