Third Consumer Boycott Targets Supermarkets and Banks in Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%
After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced
A third consumer boycott against high food prices is taking place today in Bulgaria, with organizers urging people not to shop in supermarkets and to avoid banking transactions, including withdrawals, deposits, transfers, and payments. In addition to the boycott, a protest is planned in front of the Bulgarian National Bank at 6 p.m., aiming to draw attention to bank fees.
Previous boycotts against supermarket prices were held on February 13 and 20. The first resulted in a significant decline in supermarket turnover, with a drop of 7.9 million leva compared to the previous day. However, during the second boycott, the decrease in turnover was only 1.1 million leva. According to data from the National Revenue Agency, the latest action on February 20 led to a reduction of just over 4% in supermarket revenue.
In response to rising food prices, the government has introduced measures aimed at controlling costs. These include shortening the supply chain, reducing the role of intermediaries, and addressing unfair trade practices. Authorities have also intensified inspections across the country, with teams from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, the National Revenue Agency, and the Bulgarian Consumer Protection Agency carrying out checks at all food retail outlets.
