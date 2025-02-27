Third Consumer Boycott Targets Supermarkets and Banks in Bulgaria

Society | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 09:28
Bulgaria: Third Consumer Boycott Targets Supermarkets and Banks in Bulgaria

A third consumer boycott against high food prices is taking place today in Bulgaria, with organizers urging people not to shop in supermarkets and to avoid banking transactions, including withdrawals, deposits, transfers, and payments. In addition to the boycott, a protest is planned in front of the Bulgarian National Bank at 6 p.m., aiming to draw attention to bank fees.

Previous boycotts against supermarket prices were held on February 13 and 20. The first resulted in a significant decline in supermarket turnover, with a drop of 7.9 million leva compared to the previous day. However, during the second boycott, the decrease in turnover was only 1.1 million leva. According to data from the National Revenue Agency, the latest action on February 20 led to a reduction of just over 4% in supermarket revenue.

In response to rising food prices, the government has introduced measures aimed at controlling costs. These include shortening the supply chain, reducing the role of intermediaries, and addressing unfair trade practices. Authorities have also intensified inspections across the country, with teams from the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, the National Revenue Agency, and the Bulgarian Consumer Protection Agency carrying out checks at all food retail outlets.

Sources:

  • BTA
  • BNR
  • BNT
  • Nova TV
  • OFFNews
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boycott, banks, supermarkets, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%

After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced

Business » Finance | March 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

March 3rd: Bulgaria's Liberation Day and the Path to Independence

March 3rd marks Bulgaria's Liberation Day, a national holiday that commemorates the country's liberation from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | March 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Sunflower Oil Crisis Hits Bulgaria as Shortages Lead to Factory Closures

A shortage of sunflower seeds is threatening Bulgaria's sunflower oil industry, with factories shutting down and price hikes expected

Society | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bank Fees in Bulgaria: Current Accounts Cost an Average of 4.20 Leva per Month

At the end of 2024, the average monthly fee for maintaining a current account at a bank office in Bulgaria was 4.20 leva (2.20 euros)

Business » Finance | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Fewer Foreign Visitors to Bulgaria in January, While Bulgarians Travel Abroad More

In January, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria saw a slight decline, while Bulgarians continued to show a growing interest in traveling abroad

Business » Tourism | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Strengthening Bulgarian-Moldovan Ties: Taraclia’s Mayor Focuses on Cultural Heritage

Vyacheslav Lupov, the mayor of Taraclia in the Republic of Moldova, participated in the B40 Balkan Cities Forum held in Sofia, Bulgaria

Society » Culture | February 28, 2025, Friday // 11:15

Bulgaria – The Leader in Low-Paid Labor in the EU: Alarming Trends and Social Inequalities

According to the latest Eurostat data, in 2022, 14.

Society | February 28, 2025, Friday // 08:42

Bulgarian University Exposed as Migrant Trafficking Hub, Not an Educational Institution

A private higher education institution in Bulgaria has been exposed as a front for illegal migration rather than an actual university

Society » Education | February 28, 2025, Friday // 08:39

Cloudy Skies and Light Rain Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

On Friday, Bulgaria will see predominantly cloudy skies, with fog lingering over low-lying areas in the morning

Society » Environment | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 18:04

Tragic Fall: 28-Year-Old Bulgarian Woman Dies While Climbing UK Peak

A tragic accident in the UK has claimed the life of a 28-year-old Bulgarian woman who fell while attempting to climb Tryfan, one of the country’s most well-known peaks, standing at 900 meters.

Society » Incidents | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 16:04

Greeks Turn to Bulgaria for Cheaper Groceries Amid Price Drops

In Northern Greece, many residents are increasingly turning to Bulgaria for their grocery shopping, taking advantage of lower prices and higher quality goods

Society | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 12:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria