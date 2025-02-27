Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Cold and Cloudy on February 27

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:29
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Weather Forecast: Cold and Cloudy on February 27 Photo: Stella Ivanova

The weather in Bulgaria on February 27 will see temperatures ranging from minus 6°C to minus 8°C in the northern regions, and up to plus 5°C in the southwest. Sofia will experience a low of around minus 1°C. Expect mostly cloudy skies with foggy conditions in the northern parts of the country. Daytime highs will vary between 6°C and 11°C, with Sofia reaching around 8°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the weather will be foggy and cloudy, accompanied by a moderate easterly wind. Temperatures will range from 5°C to 8°C, similar to the seawater temperature. Sea conditions will be mild, with waves of 1-2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, cloudy skies will prevail without any precipitation. A moderate southerly wind will be present, and temperatures will be around 6°C at 1,200 meters and minus 1°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

