New Low-Cost Flights from Sofia to Popular European Cities

Wizz Air has announced the launch of new flights from Sofia to two exciting destinations: Alghero in Italy and Krakow in Poland. The low-cost airline, known for its sustainability efforts, will begin regular services in June. Flights to Alghero will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, while Krakow will be serviced on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Tickets are already available for booking on the airline’s website and mobile app, with prices starting from just 50.99 BGN.

Sofia – Alghero: Thursday and Sunday; starts from June 19, 2025; prices from 73.99 BGN

Sofia – Krakow: Monday, Wednesday and Friday; starts from June 16, 2025; prices from 50.99 BGN

These new routes further strengthen Wizz Air’s position as a key player in Bulgaria’s aviation market, offering the only direct flights from Sofia to both Alghero and Krakow. The expansion into these cities provides travelers with new options for exploring these vibrant destinations.

Krakow, located in southern Poland, is renowned for its rich history and cultural significance. The city is home to iconic landmarks like Wawel Castle and the UNESCO-listed Old Town. Known for its stunning medieval architecture, Krakow attracts countless visitors each year who are eager to explore its many museums, theatres, and lively squares filled with cafes. This city blends historical charm with a dynamic cultural scene.

Alghero, on the other hand, offers a picturesque seaside escape on the northwestern coast of Sardinia. Its charming narrow streets, medieval walls, and breathtaking beaches give it a unique appeal. Often referred to as “Little Barcelona” due to its Catalan heritage, Alghero is a hub for both relaxation and adventure, with opportunities for water sports and exploration of the island’s history and culture. Visitors can enjoy traditional Sardinian cuisine while soaking in the Mediterranean atmosphere.