Freedom House Report: Authoritarianism Rises Globally, Bulgaria Remains Free

The annual report from the non-governmental organization Freedom House, published yesterday, highlights the growing trend of authoritarianism worldwide and a deterioration in freedom in many countries. According to the Washington-based organization, which monitors global democracy, the situation regarding freedom worsened last year. However, the report also acknowledges some positive developments, particularly in the South Asian region.

Freedom House assesses the state of freedom in each country using a point system from zero to one hundred, with higher scores indicating greater freedom. Based on these scores, countries are categorized into three groups: free, partly free, and not free. Among the positive developments, Senegal and Bhutan received the status of “free” countries this year. Bhutan, a Himalayan nation, is praised for its successful transition to democracy through elections.

Although Bhutan stands alone as the only South Asian country rated as free, other countries in the region, such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, have also made notable improvements. In Bangladesh, there was a rise in civil liberties, while Sri Lanka elected a president on an anti-corruption platform, marking a break from its historically two-party political system. Indian-administered Kashmir also saw a significant development, holding elections for the first time since the Indian government revoked the region’s special status in 2019.

On the other hand, India’s freedom situation has worsened. In 2021, India was downgraded from "free" to "partly free" by Freedom House, and the report further emphasizes the deterioration of civil liberties in the country. Additionally, Tunisia, El Salvador, and Haiti also experienced significant declines in their rankings.

Despite these improvements, the report's co-author, Jana Gorokhovska, stated that the overall global trend shows a continuous decline in freedom for the 19th consecutive year. Four countries that were previously rated as partly free—Kuwait, Niger, Tanzania, and Thailand—have now been downgraded to not free. Niger, in particular, saw a military coup in 2023 that ousted elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

In the Middle East, Jordan stands out as one of the rare examples of progress, moving from the "not free" category to "partly free." However, many other countries in the region are experiencing setbacks.

As for the rankings, Finland received the highest score of 100 out of 100, followed closely by New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden, all with 99 points. On the other hand, China and Russia are classified as “not free” with scores of 9 and 12 points, respectively. Germany, France, and the United States were rated as “free,” with scores of 95, 89, and 84 points.

Bulgaria, despite facing regional challenges, was also rated as a free country with a score of 77 out of 100, reflecting its continued status among nations with strong democratic institutions.