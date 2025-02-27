If Elections in Bulgara Were Held Today: GERB Dominates, Tight Contest for Runner-Up

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%
After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced
A "Gallup" survey conducted between February 13 and 20, 2025, reveals the current political landscape in Bulgaria, highlighting the position of various political parties. GERB maintains a leading position with 26.5% support if elections were held today.
The race for second place remains tight, with a narrow gap between "Revival" at 12.6%, "DPS-New Beginning" at 12.5%, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 11.8%. The "BSP-United Left" saw a slight increase, rising from 7.4% to 8.2%. Other parties include DPS-Dogan at 5.9%, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.2%, and "Morality, Uniti, Honor" (MECH) at 4.7%. "Greatness" remains below the 4% threshold with 3.8%. The remaining support is spread across smaller formations, each with less than 1% backing.
In terms of political leadership, President Rumen Radev experienced a slight dip in approval, now at 47.9%. Conversely, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's approval rose to 20.2% from January. Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova holds an approval rating of 23.8%. Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has the highest approval among party leaders at 24.8%.
The survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews using tablets, involved 841 adult Bulgarian citizens. It employed a quota sampling method based on age, gender, education, and settlement type. With a 95% confidence interval, the maximum statistical error for the sample is ±3.4%. The survey was part of Gallup International Balkan's independent research program, financed with its own funds.
Since the start of the current administration, Varna has faced criticism for its inability to attract European funding, with experts and citizens alike pointing out the city's underperformance in comparison to smaller municipalities like Burgas
"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries," he emphasized.
After a heated three-hour debate filled with scandals, personal attacks, and verbal threats, Bulgaria's National Assembly adopted a declaration condemning the systematic aggressive actions of the pro-Russian "Revival" party
The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that there will be no recount of ballots following the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the October 27, 2024, elections
The plenary session of Bulgaria’s National Assembly was disrupted once again after the pro-Russian "Revival" party made a declaration regarding the preservation of the Bulgarian lev
Bulgaria will receive all of its F-16 fighters by the end of 2025
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability