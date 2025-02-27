If Elections in Bulgara Were Held Today: GERB Dominates, Tight Contest for Runner-Up

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 08:31
Bulgaria: If Elections in Bulgara Were Held Today: GERB Dominates, Tight Contest for Runner-Up @Gallup

A "Gallup" survey conducted between February 13 and 20, 2025, reveals the current political landscape in Bulgaria, highlighting the position of various political parties. GERB maintains a leading position with 26.5% support if elections were held today.

The race for second place remains tight, with a narrow gap between "Revival" at 12.6%, "DPS-New Beginning" at 12.5%, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 11.8%. The "BSP-United Left" saw a slight increase, rising from 7.4% to 8.2%. Other parties include DPS-Dogan at 5.9%, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.2%, and "Morality, Uniti, Honor" (MECH) at 4.7%. "Greatness" remains below the 4% threshold with 3.8%. The remaining support is spread across smaller formations, each with less than 1% backing.

In terms of political leadership, President Rumen Radev experienced a slight dip in approval, now at 47.9%. Conversely, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's approval rose to 20.2% from January. Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova holds an approval rating of 23.8%. Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has the highest approval among party leaders at 24.8%.

The survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews using tablets, involved 841 adult Bulgarian citizens. It employed a quota sampling method based on age, gender, education, and settlement type. With a 95% confidence interval, the maximum statistical error for the sample is ±3.4%. The survey was part of Gallup International Balkan's independent research program, financed with its own funds.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: GERB, support, elections, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Eurozone Transition: Mandatory Reserves Slashed to 1%

After Bulgaria joins the eurozone, the rate of mandatory minimum reserves (MRR) for local banks will be significantly reduced

Business » Finance | March 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

March 3rd: Bulgaria's Liberation Day and the Path to Independence

March 3rd marks Bulgaria's Liberation Day, a national holiday that commemorates the country's liberation from Ottoman rule

Society » Culture | March 3, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Sunflower Oil Crisis Hits Bulgaria as Shortages Lead to Factory Closures

A shortage of sunflower seeds is threatening Bulgaria's sunflower oil industry, with factories shutting down and price hikes expected

Society | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Higher Prices for Summer Stays on Bulgaria’s Northern Black Sea Coast

Prices for overnight stays on the Northern Black Sea Coast are set to rise this summer

Business » Tourism | March 2, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bank Fees in Bulgaria: Current Accounts Cost an Average of 4.20 Leva per Month

At the end of 2024, the average monthly fee for maintaining a current account at a bank office in Bulgaria was 4.20 leva (2.20 euros)

Business » Finance | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Fewer Foreign Visitors to Bulgaria in January, While Bulgarians Travel Abroad More

In January, the number of foreign visitors to Bulgaria saw a slight decline, while Bulgarians continued to show a growing interest in traveling abroad

Business » Tourism | March 1, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Varna Struggles to Attract European Funds, Falling Behind Burgas by €20 Million

Since the start of the current administration, Varna has faced criticism for its inability to attract European funding, with experts and citizens alike pointing out the city's underperformance in comparison to smaller municipalities like Burgas

Politics | February 28, 2025, Friday // 13:19

Borissov Loses Patience: Political Bargaining Over Key Positions and Budget 2025

"Everyone wants positions – in regulatory bodies and ministries," he emphasized.

Politics » Domestic | February 28, 2025, Friday // 11:26

Scandals, Threats, and Exits: Bulgaria's Parliament Adopts Declaration Against 'Revival'

After a heated three-hour debate filled with scandals, personal attacks, and verbal threats, Bulgaria's National Assembly adopted a declaration condemning the systematic aggressive actions of the pro-Russian "Revival" party

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 15:00

Bulgaria's Election Results Will Not Be Recounted, CEC Confirms

The Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced that there will be no recount of ballots following the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding the October 27, 2024, elections

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 13:16

Bulgaria's Parliament Disrupted Again as 'Revival' Protests Euro Adoption

The plenary session of Bulgaria’s National Assembly was disrupted once again after the pro-Russian "Revival" party made a declaration regarding the preservation of the Bulgarian lev

Politics | February 27, 2025, Thursday // 10:33

Bulgaria’s F-16 Delivery Confirmed for 2025

Bulgaria will receive all of its F-16 fighters by the end of 2025

Politics » Defense | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 17:54
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria