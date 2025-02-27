If Elections in Bulgara Were Held Today: GERB Dominates, Tight Contest for Runner-Up

A "Gallup" survey conducted between February 13 and 20, 2025, reveals the current political landscape in Bulgaria, highlighting the position of various political parties. GERB maintains a leading position with 26.5% support if elections were held today.

The race for second place remains tight, with a narrow gap between "Revival" at 12.6%, "DPS-New Beginning" at 12.5%, and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 11.8%. The "BSP-United Left" saw a slight increase, rising from 7.4% to 8.2%. Other parties include DPS-Dogan at 5.9%, "There Is Such a People" (TISP) at 5.2%, and "Morality, Uniti, Honor" (MECH) at 4.7%. "Greatness" remains below the 4% threshold with 3.8%. The remaining support is spread across smaller formations, each with less than 1% backing.

In terms of political leadership, President Rumen Radev experienced a slight dip in approval, now at 47.9%. Conversely, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's approval rose to 20.2% from January. Speaker of the National Assembly Natalia Kiselova holds an approval rating of 23.8%. Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, has the highest approval among party leaders at 24.8%.

The survey, conducted through face-to-face interviews using tablets, involved 841 adult Bulgarian citizens. It employed a quota sampling method based on age, gender, education, and settlement type. With a 95% confidence interval, the maximum statistical error for the sample is ±3.4%. The survey was part of Gallup International Balkan's independent research program, financed with its own funds.