Ukrainian Journalist and Her Husband Killed in Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Oblast

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast's Bucha district claimed the lives of journalist Tatiana Kulyk and her husband, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov, as their home was struck and set ablaze. Rescuers later discovered their bodies while clearing the rubble, according to reports from Ukrinform and Bogomolets National Medical University.

Kulyk was a journalist with Ukrinform, hosting the program "Nation of the Invincibles" and serving as editor-in-chief of the agency's Multimedia Department. She was also a member of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine. Ivanchov, an oncologist and the head of the Surgery Department at Bogomolets National Medical University, co-authored over 200 scientific papers published in both national and international journals.

Serhii Cherevatyi, Ukrinform's CEO, paid tribute to Kulyk, highlighting her dedication to covering Ukraine's struggles and heroes. He noted that she had been planning an interview with Kyrylo Budanov just a day before her death.

The drone strike was part of a large-scale overnight assault by Russian forces, which launched 177 drones across multiple regions, including Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts.