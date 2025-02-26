Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Sentenced to Prison

Dodik's Trial and Republika Srpska's Push for Independence Continue
The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years. The Sarajevo court announced that the sentence means Dodik will be unable to serve as the President of Republika Srpska for six years once the ruling becomes final.
The conviction comes after a year-long trial over his refusal to comply with decisions made by the international community’s High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt. Dodik had signed two laws that Schmidt had previously annulled, prompting legal action against him.
Dodik rejected the verdict, insisting on his innocence. The ruling is expected to add to tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where Dodik has long pushed for greater autonomy for Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity within the country.
Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been arrested on charges of spreading fascist ideology and participating in an organization with a fascist character
The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik
In Croatia, following a previous boycott of retail chains and supermarkets, a new protest is set to target banks and telecommunications companies
During an event at the Munich Security Conference dedicated to the accession of the Western Balkans to the European Union, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that his country has been a victim
A boycott of major retail chains in Croatia has led to an estimated loss of 80 million euros
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has once again called for Republika Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability