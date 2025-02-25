Romanian Ex-Presidential Candidate Arrested for Extremism

Bulgaria: Romanian Ex-Presidential Candidate Arrested for Extremism

Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been arrested on charges of spreading fascist ideology and participating in an organization with a fascist character. His arrest took place while he was on his way to submit his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.

Georgescu was detained by police and taken to the General Prosecutor’s Office for questioning, coinciding with an extensive investigation into alleged offenses against constitutional order, public incitement, and false declarations regarding the funding of his electoral campaign. Prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest, and he was stopped in traffic before being escorted into the prosecutor’s office by gendarmes, appearing unfazed and using crutches.

Authorities conducted 47 searches across multiple locations in Sibiu, Mureș, Timiș, Ilfov, and Cluj, targeting individuals linked to the financing of Georgescu’s campaign, including businessman Horațiu Potra and his associates. During the searches, large sums of money, weapons, and assault ammunition were discovered. Investigators reportedly found over $1.5 million, including a hidden safe in a house in Luduș containing approximately 600,000 lei, embedded in concrete within the floor.

Despite Georgescu’s public claims that he spent nothing on his presidential campaign, investigative reports and declassified documents suggest that millions of euros were actually funneled into his campaign, with evidence pointing to links between his funding and Russia. Officially, the investigation is focused on violations related to constitutional order, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, public incitement, and the establishment of extremist organizations with fascist, racist, xenophobic, or anti-Semitic characteristics. Prosecutors are also investigating the dissemination of false information and misrepresentation of campaign funding sources.

In a separate development, Georgescu lost his final appeal at the High Court regarding the resumption of last year’s canceled elections.

Following his arrest, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival," voiced concerns about what he described as the erosion of democracy and the rise of fascism in Europe. He called for immediate intervention by European institutions, denouncing what he claimed to be an attack on democratic freedoms. In a pointed remark, he added, "Interestingly, the fascists say 'get the fascists'."

