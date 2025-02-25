Romanian Ex-Presidential Candidate Arrested for Extremism

Bulgarian European Prosecutor's Mother Dies in Suspicious Fire 'Incident'
The mother of Bulgarian European Prosecutor Teodora Georgieva died in a house fire in the village of Beglezh, Pleven region, on February 15
Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been arrested on charges of spreading fascist ideology and participating in an organization with a fascist character. His arrest took place while he was on his way to submit his candidacy for the upcoming presidential election.
‼️ Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu detained— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 26, 2025
Calin Georgescu, a pro-Russian candidate in the presidential election, the results of which were canceled due to alleged Russian interference, has been detained in Romania.
The politician's car was stopped on the road… pic.twitter.com/jVy8n1i0ke
Georgescu was detained by police and taken to the General Prosecutor’s Office for questioning, coinciding with an extensive investigation into alleged offenses against constitutional order, public incitement, and false declarations regarding the funding of his electoral campaign. Prosecutors issued a warrant for his arrest, and he was stopped in traffic before being escorted into the prosecutor’s office by gendarmes, appearing unfazed and using crutches.
Authorities conducted 47 searches across multiple locations in Sibiu, Mureș, Timiș, Ilfov, and Cluj, targeting individuals linked to the financing of Georgescu’s campaign, including businessman Horațiu Potra and his associates. During the searches, large sums of money, weapons, and assault ammunition were discovered. Investigators reportedly found over $1.5 million, including a hidden safe in a house in Luduș containing approximately 600,000 lei, embedded in concrete within the floor.
Despite Georgescu’s public claims that he spent nothing on his presidential campaign, investigative reports and declassified documents suggest that millions of euros were actually funneled into his campaign, with evidence pointing to links between his funding and Russia. Officially, the investigation is focused on violations related to constitutional order, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, public incitement, and the establishment of extremist organizations with fascist, racist, xenophobic, or anti-Semitic characteristics. Prosecutors are also investigating the dissemination of false information and misrepresentation of campaign funding sources.
In a separate development, Georgescu lost his final appeal at the High Court regarding the resumption of last year’s canceled elections.
Following his arrest, Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival," voiced concerns about what he described as the erosion of democracy and the rise of fascism in Europe. He called for immediate intervention by European institutions, denouncing what he claimed to be an attack on democratic freedoms. In a pointed remark, he added, "Interestingly, the fascists say 'get the fascists'."
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years
The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik
In Croatia, following a previous boycott of retail chains and supermarkets, a new protest is set to target banks and telecommunications companies
During an event at the Munich Security Conference dedicated to the accession of the Western Balkans to the European Union, North Macedonia's Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated that his country has been a victim
A boycott of major retail chains in Croatia has led to an estimated loss of 80 million euros
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has once again called for Republika Srpska to separate from Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bulgaria's Perperikon: A European Counterpart to Peru's Machu Picchu
Bulgarians Among EU's Least Frequent Vacationers, Struggling with Affordability