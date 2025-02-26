46 Killed in Sudan Army Plane Crash

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04
Bulgaria: 46 Killed in Sudan Army Plane Crash

A Sudanese army plane crashed late on Tuesday in a residential area near the Wadi Sayidna military airport in northern Omdurman, killing 46 people, according to the Khartoum state media office. The crash also left 10 people injured. Military sources stated that the incident was likely caused by technical issues.

Among the deceased was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior army commander in Khartoum, who had previously served as the head of the army for the entire capital. The Sudanese Army confirmed that both military personnel and civilians were among the victims but did not provide additional details about the crash.

