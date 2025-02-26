Breakthrough in Gaza Talks: Hostages and Prisoners to Be Released

Mediators have successfully resolved the impasse in the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to both Israeli and Hamas officials. The delay in the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners had raised tensions, with Israel citing the alleged mistreatment of Israeli hostages by Hamas as the reason for the hold-up. Hamas responded by calling this delay a serious violation of the agreement. However, it is now expected that the prisoners will be freed soon, possibly on Wednesday or Thursday, alongside another batch in exchange for the bodies of four Israeli hostages.

The breakthrough came just as a funeral procession for Israeli hostages Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, took place in Rishon LeZion, Israel. Their bodies were returned last week after being kidnapped during Hamas's October 7 attack, which marked the beginning of the war. The hostages' tragic deaths in captivity underscored the ongoing tensions around the ceasefire negotiations.

Hamas issued a statement on Tuesday, confirming that a delegation led by Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya had finalized an agreement in Cairo to address the delay in releasing the Palestinian prisoners. The prisoners, along with the bodies of Israeli hostages, will be handed over simultaneously. Hamas reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire deal, pledging to follow through on all stages and clauses.

Though the Israeli government has not immediately confirmed the agreement, sources indicated that the bodies of the four hostages are expected to be handed over by Hamas on Wednesday evening at the Kerem Shalom crossing. The hostages are believed to be Shlomo Mansour, 86, Ohad Yahalomi, 50, Tsachi Idan, 50, and Itzik Elgarat, 69. Their families have already been notified.

Hamas had previously warned that it would not engage in indirect talks about the next steps in the ceasefire unless the Palestinian prisoners were released. These prisoners, including over 400 detained Gazans and 50 serving life sentences, were supposed to be freed in exchange for 10 hostages, both dead and alive. To date, 25 living hostages and four dead ones have been released, and five Thai hostages have been freed outside of the agreement.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal is expected to conclude on Saturday, with the release of 33 Israeli hostages and around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. This phase has also seen Israeli forces withdraw from densely populated Gaza areas, allowing displaced Palestinians to return home and permitting an increase in humanitarian aid deliveries.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the ceasefire is set to involve the release of 57 remaining hostages, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and a permanent ceasefire. Since the start of the conflict on October 7, at least 48,348 people in Gaza have died, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Gaza's infrastructure has been severely damaged, with most of the population displaced multiple times and facing dire shortages of basic necessities.