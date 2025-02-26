Bulgaria's Borissov: No One Wants the Government to Fall

GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that no one wants the Bulgarian government to fall, responding to the demands from the DPS-Dogan party for changes in the Joint Governance Council and their accusations that the body is not functioning effectively. Borissov suggested that any concerns regarding these claims should be addressed to Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

He emphasized that, at this point, there is no advantage for anyone in bringing down the government. Borissov also pointed out that he doesn’t believe GERB is the only party invested in keeping the Cabinet stable. “I assume the others feel the same way,” he said, adding that extreme positions should be disregarded in favor of unity. He further clarified that he is not the person driving negotiations or signing agreements but would take responsibility when necessary. According to Borissov, if he were in that position, any questions regarding appointments and governance would be directed to him.

Borissov also responded to President Rumen Radev’s criticisms of the government and its proposed budget. He reminded the public that there have been four governments led by President Radev, with three of them being fully dominated by him. Borissov expressed frustration over Radev’s tendency to criticize from the sidelines, particularly when it comes to budgetary matters such as pensions, defense, and education. Borissov criticized the president’s stance on the eurozone, implying that Radev should have promoted Bulgaria's eurozone aspirations earlier in his term.

The GERB leader also condemned the actions of the "Revival" party during a protest, specifically the attack on the Representation of the European Institutions in Sofia. On the topic of a potential referendum on adopting the euro, Borissov explained that the public voices their opinions through elections. He reiterated that GERB’s priority is to position Bulgaria at the decision-making table of the eurozone, contrasting this approach with that of "Revival," whose views differ from his own. He stressed that ultimately, it is up to the parliament to make the final decisions.