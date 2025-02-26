Bulgaria's Prime Minister Pushes for Improved Economic Oversight and Transparency

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov outlined a key objective for the government to improve Bulgaria’s economy and boost budget revenues. He emphasized that combating the shadow economy is a central part of the government's new four-year program, which was adopted earlier this week and is already being implemented.

During today’s Council of Ministers meeting, Zhelyazkov instructed the Ministers of Finance and Regional Development, along with the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and Customs Agency, to integrate their systems with the cameras of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). This move aims to enhance real-time oversight of deliveries, which will improve control over economic activities and help tackle illegal trade.

Zhelyazkov stressed that the push to address the negative effects of the shadow economy had been insufficient in the past, and now the commitment from the revenue agencies must be significantly raised. He explained that this initiative is not only vital for increasing budget revenues but also for safeguarding the labor and social security rights of Bulgarian citizens, while enhancing the competitiveness of the economy.

The Prime Minister called on the NRA and Customs Agency to meet the high expectations set for them, as this technological integration is seen as a crucial step toward better management of Bulgaria's economic activities. He pointed out that the necessary infrastructure is already in place, and it is now time to put it to work for the benefit of Bulgarian society.

