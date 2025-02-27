Bulgaria Finalizes Deal for US Javelin Missiles

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a contract with the United States for the purchase of Javelin missiles, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. The deal is part of the broader project involving the Stryker infantry vehicle. The total value of the contract is 153 million dollars, with payments spread out over several years. Zapryanov clarified that 55.8 million leva will be allocated from the 2025 national budget. Before the contract is finalized, it must be ratified by the National Assembly.

In addition to the Javelin missile acquisition, the Council of Ministers also approved a decision to allocate 1 million leva (half a million dollars) for the purchase of suspension systems for firefighting helicopters. This investment aims to double the number of helicopters available for firefighting operations if the contract is finalized by the Ministry of Defense.

Earlier in the day, the acquisition of Javelin missiles was also listed as an item on the agenda of the regular weekly government meeting. The purchase is being made under the US Foreign Military Sales Program, and the Cabinet has proposed that the parliament ratify the contract to help support Bulgaria's acquisition of Stryker combat vehicles and address the Bulgarian army’s capability gaps. The missile deal will cost Bulgaria 114 million dollars.

It is worth noting that a similar agreement was previously approved by the caretaker cabinet. However, former caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev did not sign the contract, leading to its cancellation at that time.

