Bulgarian MPs Abandon Hall During Kostadinov’s Euro Referendum Speech

During a session of the Bulgarian parliament, MPs from all parties except for the pro-Russian one "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) and the populist Morality, Unity, Honor (MECH) left the plenary hall while Kostadin Kostadinov, the leader of Revival, read a declaration. In his speech, Kostadinov warned that the violent protests were just the beginning and threatened more severe actions if the government continued to violate the law and disregard the people’s demands. He referred to the protest that took place on Saturday, which caused tensions outside the European Commission’s office in Sofia.

Kostadinov highlighted that Revival had gathered over 600,000 signatures in support of a referendum to protect the Bulgarian Lev, underlining the party’s strong stance against the introduction of the euro. After the declaration, the hall remained largely empty, prompting a request to check the parliamentary quorum. However, before the check could be carried out, Dragomir Stoynev called for a 30-minute break.

The session was marked by procedural delays, with nearly an hour and a half spent by Revival on legislative matters, particularly around determining the parliament's weekly agenda.

