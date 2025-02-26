Simona Petrova Secures Third Place in Beirut Beauty Pageant Amid Controversy

Miss Bulgaria 2024, Simona Petrova, recently competed in a major international beauty pageant in Beirut, Lebanon, where she finished in third place. The result came as a surprise to many, as she was widely considered the favorite, with strong support from the audience.





Despite the unexpected outcome, Simona handled the moment with grace, accepting her placement with a smile. However, the competition itself raised concerns, as it did not align with the standards of the Miss Bulgaria organization. The pageant took place in a challenging environment, adding to the intensity of the experience.





Gaël Bonnel Sanchez, the director of Miss Bulgaria, has chosen to move forward, focusing on Simona's future in the international fashion industry and her opportunities on the big screen.