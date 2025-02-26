Dodik's Trial and Republika Srpska's Push for Independence Continue

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Dodik's Trial and Republika Srpska's Push for Independence Continue @Wikimedia Commons

The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik, the President of Republika Srpska. Dodik faces charges of failing to implement decisions made by the High Representative of the international community, Christian Schmidt. If convicted, Dodik could face a prison sentence of up to five years, along with a ban on political activities.

In anticipation of the trial, the National Assembly of Republika Srpska held an extraordinary session last night to discuss the country's constitution. During this session, Dodik announced that Republika Srpska would withdraw from the agreement on the formation of the national armed forces, arguing that the entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina have the right to maintain their own armies. He stated that this move would ensure the "freedom of Republika Srpska."

Following the session, a large rally took place in Banja Luka, where hundreds of Dodik's supporters gathered, some even spending the night in tents in front of the National Assembly. Dodik claimed that 25,000 people had rallied in support of Republika Srpska's freedom. Today, more demonstrators are expected to gather once again in front of the National Assembly to show their support for the president as the trial continues.

