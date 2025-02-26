Bizarre AI-Generated Video Reveals Trump's Plan for Gaza's Transformation

Donald Trump recently posted a surreal AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform, offering a vision of Gaza under his proposed plan. The video begins by showcasing the war-torn area, followed by the caption, "2025... What's Next?" It then depicts a transformed Gaza, imagined as a lavish paradise with towering skyscrapers, luxury yachts, and exotic beaches. The footage includes a "Trump Gaza" tower, a massive golden statue of the former president, and miniature golden statues available for purchase in a souvenir shop. A child is also seen walking through the streets holding a balloon shaped like Trump’s head.

Among the bizarre scenes, Trump is shown dancing with a belly dancer in a bar and relaxing poolside, sipping cocktails alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Elon Musk appears in the video, eating hummus on the beach while watching bearded belly dancers perform. Later, Musk is seen tossing dollar bills into the air.

Complete batshit lunacy on the president's Truth Social account. Yes, he really posted this. pic.twitter.com/MaFIqUH1r0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2025

Earlier this year, Trump unveiled his plan to relocate two million Gazans to neighboring Arab countries and develop Gaza into a luxurious "Riviera of the Middle East." Trump referred to Gaza as a "demolition site" with nearly every building destroyed, outlining his vision to have the US take control of the territory. His proposal includes dismantling explosives, clearing away the debris, and transforming the region by creating jobs.

Trump's vision was met with significant criticism. The White House called it "out-of-the-box" and "visionary," while Hamas dismissed it as "ridiculous and absurd." Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, also rejected the plan, as it conflicts with their support for the Palestinian cause.