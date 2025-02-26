Bizarre AI-Generated Video Reveals Trump's Plan for Gaza's Transformation

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:17
Bulgaria: Bizarre AI-Generated Video Reveals Trump's Plan for Gaza's Transformation

Donald Trump recently posted a surreal AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform, offering a vision of Gaza under his proposed plan. The video begins by showcasing the war-torn area, followed by the caption, "2025... What's Next?" It then depicts a transformed Gaza, imagined as a lavish paradise with towering skyscrapers, luxury yachts, and exotic beaches. The footage includes a "Trump Gaza" tower, a massive golden statue of the former president, and miniature golden statues available for purchase in a souvenir shop. A child is also seen walking through the streets holding a balloon shaped like Trump’s head.

Among the bizarre scenes, Trump is shown dancing with a belly dancer in a bar and relaxing poolside, sipping cocktails alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Elon Musk appears in the video, eating hummus on the beach while watching bearded belly dancers perform. Later, Musk is seen tossing dollar bills into the air.

Earlier this year, Trump unveiled his plan to relocate two million Gazans to neighboring Arab countries and develop Gaza into a luxurious "Riviera of the Middle East." Trump referred to Gaza as a "demolition site" with nearly every building destroyed, outlining his vision to have the US take control of the territory. His proposal includes dismantling explosives, clearing away the debris, and transforming the region by creating jobs.

Trump's vision was met with significant criticism. The White House called it "out-of-the-box" and "visionary," while Hamas dismissed it as "ridiculous and absurd." Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, also rejected the plan, as it conflicts with their support for the Palestinian cause.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Trump, AI, Gaza

Related Articles:

Breakthrough in Gaza Talks: Hostages and Prisoners to Be Released

Mediators have successfully resolved the impasse in the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to both Israeli and Hamas officials

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02

Ukraine-US Resource Agreement Nears Signing

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Friday, 28 February, with the potential signing of a significant mineral extraction agreement

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Trump Announces 'Gold Card' Residency Program for Elite Foreign Investors

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new "gold card" program aimed at wealthy foreigners, offering them the opportunity to live and work in the United States

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09

Trump Dismisses Allegations of NATO Base Closure in Greece

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have dismissed reports from Greek media claiming that Washington is planning to shut down its military base in Alexandroupoli

World | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:51

Macron, Trump Discuss Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine as Putin Signals Openness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to allow European participation in future negotiations on Ukraine but emphasized that the European Union cannot impose demands on Russia

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35

Coface: USAID Faces Economic Fallout as Trump Freezes Foreign Aid

The "America First" policy of President Donald Trump is now impacting the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and potentially threatening the economic stability of regions such as sub-Saharan Afric

World | February 22, 2025, Saturday // 10:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukrainian Journalist and Her Husband Killed in Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Oblast

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast's Bucha district claimed the lives of journalist Tatiana Kulyk and her husband, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:36

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Sentenced to Prison

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

Romanian Ex-Presidential Candidate Arrested for Extremism

Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been arrested on charges of spreading fascist ideology and participating in an organization with a fascist character

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

46 Killed in Sudan Army Plane Crash

A Sudanese army plane crashed late on Tuesday in a residential area near the Wadi Sayidna military airport in northern Omdurman

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04

Breakthrough in Gaza Talks: Hostages and Prisoners to Be Released

Mediators have successfully resolved the impasse in the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to both Israeli and Hamas officials

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02

Dodik's Trial and Republika Srpska's Push for Independence Continue

The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria