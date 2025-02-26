Bulgaria: Revival’s Protest Against the Euro Draws Small Crowd Amid Heavy Police Presence

The protest organized by the pro-Russian "Revival" party against the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria gathered in front of the National Assembly but did not attract the large crowds promised by party leader Kostadin Kostadinov. The demonstration, which aimed to oppose Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone and advocate for the preservation of the Bulgarian lev, was met with a heavy police presence. Law enforcement officers carried out multiple security checks on attendees, ensuring order in the area around the parliament building.

Photos shared on social media showed that while some demonstrators brought a crate of pumpkins, there were no eggs filled with paint, in contrast to previous protests. Inside the National Assembly, the "Revival" parliamentary group participated in the morning session, registering at the start of the plenary day and voting on the legislative agenda. The party’s MPs limited their interventions to procedural objections and requests for re-votes on various matters.

Update: The protest against the euro, organized by the Revival party, continues as demonstrators blocked traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. this morning. Some protesters stood on a pedestrian walkway in front of the parliament, holding placards with messages like "The Lev is a Symbol of Independence," "For the Preservation of the Bulgarian Lev," and "We Do Not Want the Euro." They also chanted slogans such as "Resignation" and "Bulgarians, Heroes." The civil initiative "Buditeli" is calling for a national referendum on whether to keep the Bulgarian Lev.

There is a heavy police and gendarmerie presence in the area. Meanwhile, the parliamentary session began with a debate on a draft resolution to address issues related to the spread of nitrous oxide, narcotic substances, and their precursors. The parliament also discussed a proposal from the WCC-DB group to condemn the actions of the Revival party, accusing them of undermining Bulgaria's democratic order and its European path.

Toshko Yordanov, a deputy from "There Is Such a People," opposed the proposal, saying it was unnecessary to glorify the actions of the Revival party, including their egg-throwing protests. He argued that legal violations should be handled by the authorities, not the parliament. After a revote, the proposal passed with 163 votes in favor, 30 against, and 30 abstentions, making it the second item on the day's agenda.

The demonstration followed a more aggressive protest organized by "Revival" on February 22 in front of the Bulgarian National Bank, which escalated into a march to the European Commission's office in Sofia. That protest turned violent when participants threw red-painted eggs, smoke bombs, and pyrotechnics at the building. Protesters attempted to set the entrance on fire, and MP Ivaylo Chorbov tried to break a window with a hammer. Clashes with police ensued, leaving 29 people injured, including 19 civilians and 10 officers.

Ahead of the latest demonstration, the party invited all citizens to join in voicing their opposition to the euro in front of the National Assembly. Kostadinov also suggested that actions were planned inside the parliament building. However, police and gendarmerie forces maintained strict security measures, preventing any attempts to enter. The protest remained contained, with participants arguing that the adoption of the euro would harm Bulgaria’s economy.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in the plenary hall included a proposal from the WCC-DB party to adopt a declaration condemning what they described as the systematic aggressive actions of "Revival." The initiative came in response to the violence at the previous protest, which resulted in injuries, arrests, and criminal charges.

Political analysts weighed in on the situation, with Dimitar Ganev from the "Trend" research center stating that "Revival" has managed to consolidate the entire anti-system vote in Bulgaria but has failed to expand its support base. He noted that while opposition to the euro is widely shared beyond the party’s electorate, the radical approach taken by "Revival" has prevented it from attracting a broader audience.

Ruzha Smilova, another political analyst, argued that disruptions to parliamentary proceedings must be curtailed and that the escalation of tensions was partly due to delays in addressing the situation by both the National Assembly and the Ministry of Interior. She emphasized that "Revival’s" extreme methods are counterproductive and ultimately limit its potential for growth. While the party’s actions strengthen its core supporters, they also solidify opposition against it within the government and other political circles.

