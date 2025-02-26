Trump Announces 'Gold Card' Residency Program for Elite Foreign Investors

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Trump Announces 'Gold Card' Residency Program for Elite Foreign Investors

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new "gold card" program aimed at wealthy foreigners, offering them the opportunity to live and work in the United States, with a potential pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a USD 5 million fee. The program, which will replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa, was announced during a media availability in the Oval Office.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, citing CNN, stated that applicants for the gold card would undergo a vetting process to ensure they are "wonderful world-class global citizens." Trump suggested that the initiative could generate substantial revenue, indicating that sales would begin in approximately two weeks. He also emphasized that the move was legally sound, stating, "From the legal standpoint, it's totally legal to do."

When asked whether Russian oligarchs would be eligible to apply, Trump responded affirmatively, saying he knew some who were "very nice people." His remarks came amid broader discussions in the Oval Office, where he also signed an executive action investigating the copper industry and addressed various other topics.

During the event, Trump took a moment to admire a map displaying the newly renamed Gulf of America, remarking emotionally about its significance. "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed — but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying,'" he said.

Trump also criticized the Associated Press, calling it "radical left" and accusing it of unfair coverage. "I think they're Radical Left. I think they're third-rate reporters ... They don't treat us fairly," he said. The sentiment was echoed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, who defended the administration’s stance, asserting that questioning the US president is a privilege rather than a legal right.

Additionally, during the briefing, Trump was seen distributing pamphlets titled "Trump was right about everything." Holding one up, he stated, "Look. You see that? Trump was right about everything... Would anybody like one?"

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gold card, Trump, work

Related Articles:

Bizarre AI-Generated Video Reveals Trump's Plan for Gaza's Transformation

Donald Trump recently posted a surreal AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform, offering a vision of Gaza under his proposed plan

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:17

Ukraine-US Resource Agreement Nears Signing

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Washington on Friday, 28 February, with the potential signing of a significant mineral extraction agreement

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 09:22

Trump Dismisses Allegations of NATO Base Closure in Greece

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have dismissed reports from Greek media claiming that Washington is planning to shut down its military base in Alexandroupoli

World | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 09:51

Macron, Trump Discuss Peacekeeping Mission in Ukraine as Putin Signals Openness

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to allow European participation in future negotiations on Ukraine but emphasized that the European Union cannot impose demands on Russia

World » Ukraine | February 25, 2025, Tuesday // 08:35

Coface: USAID Faces Economic Fallout as Trump Freezes Foreign Aid

The "America First" policy of President Donald Trump is now impacting the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and potentially threatening the economic stability of regions such as sub-Saharan Afric

World | February 22, 2025, Saturday // 10:51

Trump's Bold Claim: World War III Is Close—But He'll Stop It

US President Donald Trump has warned that the world is on the brink of a global conflict, claiming that World War III is "not far away"

World | February 21, 2025, Friday // 14:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Ukrainian Journalist and Her Husband Killed in Russian Drone Strike on Kyiv Oblast

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast's Bucha district claimed the lives of journalist Tatiana Kulyk and her husband, surgeon Pavlo Ivanchov

World » Ukraine | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:36

Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Sentenced to Prison

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been sentenced to one year in prison and banned from holding public office for six years

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:33

Romanian Ex-Presidential Candidate Arrested for Extremism

Former Romanian presidential candidate Calin Georgescu has been arrested on charges of spreading fascist ideology and participating in an organization with a fascist character

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 15:28

46 Killed in Sudan Army Plane Crash

A Sudanese army plane crashed late on Tuesday in a residential area near the Wadi Sayidna military airport in northern Omdurman

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:04

Breakthrough in Gaza Talks: Hostages and Prisoners to Be Released

Mediators have successfully resolved the impasse in the Gaza ceasefire deal, according to both Israeli and Hamas officials

World | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02

Dodik's Trial and Republika Srpska's Push for Independence Continue

The court in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to deliver its verdict today in the case against Milorad Dodik

World » Southeast Europe | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 10:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria