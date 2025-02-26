Trump Announces 'Gold Card' Residency Program for Elite Foreign Investors

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a new "gold card" program aimed at wealthy foreigners, offering them the opportunity to live and work in the United States, with a potential pathway to citizenship, in exchange for a USD 5 million fee. The program, which will replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa, was announced during a media availability in the Oval Office.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, citing CNN, stated that applicants for the gold card would undergo a vetting process to ensure they are "wonderful world-class global citizens." Trump suggested that the initiative could generate substantial revenue, indicating that sales would begin in approximately two weeks. He also emphasized that the move was legally sound, stating, "From the legal standpoint, it's totally legal to do."

When asked whether Russian oligarchs would be eligible to apply, Trump responded affirmatively, saying he knew some who were "very nice people." His remarks came amid broader discussions in the Oval Office, where he also signed an executive action investigating the copper industry and addressed various other topics.

During the event, Trump took a moment to admire a map displaying the newly renamed Gulf of America, remarking emotionally about its significance. "I'm just admiring it as I look at it. I'm getting teary-eyed — but I don't want you to say, 'Trump broke down and started crying,'" he said.

Trump also criticized the Associated Press, calling it "radical left" and accusing it of unfair coverage. "I think they're Radical Left. I think they're third-rate reporters ... They don't treat us fairly," he said. The sentiment was echoed by White House Press Secretary Karoline Levitt, who defended the administration’s stance, asserting that questioning the US president is a privilege rather than a legal right.

Additionally, during the briefing, Trump was seen distributing pamphlets titled "Trump was right about everything." Holding one up, he stated, "Look. You see that? Trump was right about everything... Would anybody like one?"