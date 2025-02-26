Israel Strikes Military Targets and Weapons Depots in Syria

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out strikes on military targets and weapon storage sites in southern Syria, according to an announcement made early Wednesday. The IDF stated that these operations targeted command centers and weapons depots, emphasizing that military forces in southern Syria pose a security threat to Israeli civilians. The statement reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to preventing any threats and ensuring its national security.

In previous operations along the Syrian border, the IDF has confiscated thousands of weapons. In January, Israeli forces seized over 3,300 weapons from Syrian territory, including tanks, anti-tank missiles, RPGs, mortars, and surveillance equipment. The IDF maintains that such efforts are necessary for securing Israeli residents.

Additionally, the IDF has taken action against Syrian Armed Forces' infrastructure that could pose risks to civilians. In another operation in January, Israeli troops dismantled an armored personnel carrier containing numerous weapons, anti-tank missiles, and explosive devices. The military stated that such actions are part of a broader effort to eliminate threats on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for a simultaneous exchange involving the bodies of four Israeli hostages and the release of 602 Palestinian security prisoners. According to reports, the exchange will take place through Egypt, though there is speculation that it may be delayed until Thursday.

The agreement resolves a dispute that had stalled the implementation of the ceasefire deal. Hamas confirmed the arrangement, stating that the exchange would also include Palestinian women and children. An Israeli official, quoted by The Times of Israel, noted that the agreement presents Hamas with a critical choice—either continue releasing hostages and extending the ceasefire or risk renewed hostilities.

Israel had initially postponed the release of Palestinian prisoners due to concerns over Hamas' handling of hostage returns, including the remains of three members of the Bibas family. The official warned that if Hamas fails to comply, Israel is prepared to escalate military operations, stating that the situation differs from past conflicts due to changes in Israel’s defense leadership and strong backing from the U.S.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement is set to conclude on Saturday. In the coming days, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel for further negotiations. The talks aim to advance the next phase of the agreement and facilitate additional hostage releases, with negotiations possibly continuing into Sunday.