Airline Ticket Sales Surge by 49% in 2024 as Bulgarians Travel More

Business » TOURISM | February 26, 2025, Wednesday // 14:51
Bulgaria: Airline Ticket Sales Surge by 49% in 2024 as Bulgarians Travel More Photo: Stella Ivanova

Tourist agency GoVola has reported a substantial increase in airline ticket sales for 2024, reflecting both the growing enthusiasm of Bulgarians for travel and the company’s expanding presence in the market. Despite economic challenges such as inflation and limited airline seat availability, the online travel agency recorded a 49% rise in ticket sales compared to the previous year. The total value of airline tickets sold through the platform surpassed €135 million, while the company’s turnover reached €23 million, marking a 31% increase from 2023.

The upward trend in the aviation industry aligns with a broader global recovery in air travel. According to a report from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), worldwide passenger traffic in 2024 rose by 10.4% from the previous year and exceeded pre-pandemic levels from 2019 by 3.8%. In Bulgaria, GoVola’s success highlights travelers’ trust in the platform and a strong demand for reliable flight booking services. The average ticket price per passenger in 2024 was €199, reflecting both increased travel activity and the market’s ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences.

The most popular destinations among Bulgarian travelers last year were Rome, London, Milan, Barcelona, and Vienna, with an average stay of three to six days. These figures indicate a preference for short city breaks in major European capitals.

Source: GoVola

Tags: Bulgarians, airline, travel

